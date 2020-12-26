Netflix Shows With Christmas Specials You Need to Watch

The 2020 holiday season is officially underway, and what better way to bond with family or stay warm than by watching a good Netflix Christmas special. The streaming service has more than its fair share of holiday-themed offerings, from cheesy Christmas movies to some fan-favorites that must-see TV in the holiday season. Netflix shows are also setting themselves apart by offering special episodes or seasons specifically dedicated to the Christmas spirit. From beloved comedies to epic dramas, take a look at all the Netflix Christmas specials to watch this holiday season.

The Ranch Flashback to Season 1 of the beloved comedy series — and when Danny Masterson still starred as Rooster Bennett — to "Merry Christmas (Wherever You Are). The episode finds Colt (Ashton Kutcher) making a big decision about his future regarding Abby (Elisha Cuthbert). The special episode also makes a big move regarding the future of the family ranch, as Beau (Sam Elliott) and Maggie (Debra Winger) find some closure. On top of all of it, the family celebrates Christmas at the bar, in anticipation for a shocking end of the season twist. Christmas cheer and laughs, what else can you ask for?

Black Mirror: White Christmas One of Black Mirror's most highest-rated episodes is also the series' most disturbing ones yet. Set in a mysterious and remote snowy outpost, the Christmas special sees Matt (Jon Hamm) and Joe (Rafe Spall) share an interesting holiday meal together, swapping creepy tales of their earlier lives in the outside world. The episode has a dark tone, as with other elements of the show's episodes alongside aspects of horror.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina "Great Solstice, Ladies," Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) says in the trailer for the epic CAOS Christmas special, giving fans the taste of what comes after Season 1 as they wait for the second season premiere in April. During "A Midwinter's Tale," Sabrina decides to perform a Séance despite her aunts warnings, and all hell breaks loose. With Evil Santas on the loose and the Spirit of Christmas in the air, this special is all kinds of witchy fun.

Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig created this anime-style comedy series, telling the story of "magistocrat" Khaz Kaan (Jaden Smith). The Christmas special continues the story after Season 1, filled with a story-within-a-story filled with twists, turns and fun.

Fuller House Fuller House has had quite a few holiday episodes to enjoy, but the most recent one gave fans both Christmas cheer and a touching family story. During "Oh My Santa," D.J. realizes that Max is in a bad movie during the holidays this year, and when she presses the subject further she realizes that her son is grieving his father's death. The episode offers a glimpse into D.J's marriage and even offers a look at her husband. The episode works as the perfect way to start off Season 4.

Nailed It: Holiday Edition Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres are back with eight new holiday-themed episodes of the hilarious cake-making competition series. With new challenges and hilarious results, Nailed It is the perfect viewing experience to do with the family. And if you make it to the last episode, the show transforms into a DIY competition series... maybe an omen to a future Nailed It spinoff series?

Orange Is The New Black Christmas cheer came with a heavy dose of darkness during the Orange Is the New Black Season 1 finale. On "Can't Fix Crazy," Litchfield prison organizes its annual Christmas Pageant, bringing with it plenty of drama. From various covers of fan-favorite holiday tunes from the inmates to Black Cindy's iconic "Jingle Bells" beatboxing, the episode will have you in the holiday spirit. At least until someone almost commits murder in a bloody finale cliffhanger.

Sense8 Lana Wachowski's dramatic and short-lived sci-fi drama series graced fans with a two-hour Christmas special back in 2016, making the official return for the series in between its two seasons. The journey finds the eight sensates developing deeper connections, as well as discovering darker secrets the put each of them in danger.

Bojack Horseman BoJack Horseman is known for its dry humor but "Sabrina's Christmas Wish" stands out among its many offerings. The Christmas episode finds BoJack being in no mood to celebrate the holidays, but his friend Todd attempts to cheer him up with a giant candy cane and an old Christmas episode of the show-within-the-show, Horsin' Around.