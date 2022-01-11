Netflix Show’s Cancellation Has Thousands Demanding a Reversal

Netflix canceled its live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop shortly after it premiered in November, but some fans have not yet given up hope. A grassroots petition to save the series has now racked up over 122,000 signatures, with more coming in every hour. Fans believe that Netflix should respond to poor reviews with better content rather than giving up on this beloved franchise.

Cowboy Bebop is one of the most acclaimed anime series of all time, and a staple of the modern science fiction genre. Netflix’s live-action take on the series was highly anticipated and was a surprising flop when it finally arrived. However, user Ryan Proffer created a petition on Change.org to argue that Netflix should not give up on the show so quickly. He wrote: “For those people who want a second [season] (or more) of the live-action Cowboy Bebop. It wasn’t a direct copy of the anime but the world they put together was amazing and deserves a second season.”

“While it wasn’t perfect, it was still a fun show and entertaining on its own merits,” one fan wrote. “I would love to see a Season 2 for the show to grow and evolve. I love Umbrella Academy on Netflix, but that second season evolved the show into something amazing. If Bebop could only get that chance to evolve like UA did, I will be happy…”

“Let them at least finish off the series, the show only needed to be 2 seasons. It’s a disservice to the people who did enjoy it,” added another. A third fan wrote: “The show has its own charms and should not be canceled just because a bunch of people who love the anime, which I am one of those people, decided that no matter how good or how well the show tried to do they were going to hate it anyway. I think the show should be given a second chance since it only had one season to show that it can encapsulate what makes cowboy bebop such an enjoyable ride and I don’t think one season would have been able to do so.”

Cowboy Bebop was originally a Japanese anime series created by a production team referred to collectively by the pen name Hajime Yatate. It is a sci-fi neo-noir set in the near future, at a time when humanity has colonized most of the solar system but left Earth uninhabitable. It follows a crew of bounty hunters trying to escape their troubled pasts and eke out a living in this scattered, lonely new world.

The original Cowboy Bebop anime and its new live-action adaptation are both streaming now on Netflix. So far, Netflix has not responded to the petition for more new episodes.