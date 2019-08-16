Netflix Sets ‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 5 Premiere Date

Season 5 of Peaky Blinders officially has a release date. The upcoming season of the gangster family series will premiere on Netflix on Friday, Oct. 4 in the US. The announcement comes a week after the series revealed it will debut in the UK on Aug. 25.

All six episodes of the Cillian Murphy-led series will launch on the streaming service starting at 12:01 p.m. PT, according to a press release from Netflix.

Anticipation has been ramping up around the world for season 5, which will mark the show’s return nearly two years after season 4 premiered. The trailer for season 5 has racked up more than 3.5 million views since it was released last month.

Season 5 will begin with the Wall Street crash of 1929 and the Shelby family “seriously affected because they’ve invested their legitimate money and are going to have to fall back on illegitimate money,” creator Steven Knight recently told Deadline, promising “shocks and surprises to come.”

The Great Depression means the stakes are even higher for Tommy Shelby (Murphy), who is not an MP facing Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin), a firebrand real-life politician who became the leader of the British Union of Fascists. When Mosley approaches Tommy with a new bold vision for Great Britain, Tommy realizes his response could impact not just his family’s future, but also that of the country.

However, Tommy will be his own biggest enemy during season 5, as the show explores his conflicted psyche.

“Tommy blurs the line between the respect a godfather would have on his home turf with that of an MP, so he’s sort of doubly enfranchised and doubly powerful,” Knight said. “In other seasons, he’s always faced a nemesis, and in this one he has some powerful enemies, but the biggest one is himself.”

Elsewhere in the family, Michael Gray (Finn Cole) returns from the States after the market crash with American wife Gina, played by new cast member Anya Taylor-Joy. Aunt Polly (Helen McCrory) finds romance with a new and improved Aberama Gold (Aidan Gillen), but her relationship with Tommy “will be more tested in season 5,” Knight says.

Although Knight is currently writing season 6, it hasn’t officially been ordered by BBC. However, Deadline reports that there have been discussions on extending the show, and it is expected to happen.

Knight is planning on spending season 5 “in the beginning of the hangover through the 30s” after setting up with with “the hedonism, the cocaine and the booze” of the 1920s. “What I’m planting is this to pick up in seasons 6 and 7, amongst many other things, is that fascism is afoot,” he said.

Aside from Murphy, McCrory and Gillen, returning to season 5 are Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, Sophie Rundle as Ada Thorne, Kate Phillips as Linda Shelby, Natasha O’Keeffe as Lizzie Stark, Jack Rowan as Bonnie Gold, Charlie Murphy as Jessie Eden, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Col Ben Younger, Harry Kirton as Finn Shelby, Packy Lee as Johnny Dogs, Ned Dennehy as Charlie Strong, Ian Peck as Curly, and Benjamin Zephaniah as Jeremiah Jesus.

Along with Taylor-Joy, new cast members include Sam Claflin as Oswald Mosley, Brian Gleeson as Jimmy McCavern, Neil Maskell as Winston Churchill, Kate Dickie as Mother Superior, Cosmo Jarvis as Barney and Emmett J Scanlan as Billy Grade.

Season 5 of Peaky Blinders premieres on Netflix Friday, Oct. 4.

