Netflix Gets ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4, But US Users Are Left Out

Season 4 of Rick and Morty is now available on Netflix in some markets, but not in the U.S. The irreverent sci-fi comedy is hard to stream without a pricey cable subscription, and now fans in the United States have even more reason to be jealous of those overseas. Even the most recent episode which aired earlier this month is available on Netflix in some places.

Netflix has various social media accounts which it uses to promote new material, which is especially handy since the service does not generally advertise. On Sunday, some of the service’s accounts announced the addition of Rick and Morty Season 4, and fans were overjoyed. The service now has an entry for the series as well, but it cannot be viewed everywhere.

The licensing agreement only applies to select markets, including Turkey and other non-English-speaking areas. Fans here in the U.S. were devastated by the sudden shock of hope and then the gut-wrenching disappointment.

“Can someone explain why Netflix have claimed to have added Rick and Morty Season 4 however it appears to not be on my Netflix,” one person tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

“So everyone has Season 4 of Rick and Morty on Netflix except for the US?” wrote another with a melancholy photo.

Sadly, it seems unlikely Rick and Morty will be added to Netflix in the U.S. any time soon. The show is currently available on Hulu, and even there you can only watch the first three seasons. The more recent episodes can be viewed on the Adult Swim streaming app, which requires a valid cable login to access.

The best way to catch up on Season 4 here in the U.S. without committing to a cable package or a skinny TV bundle service is to purchase it on a digital store.

Sites like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes and Google Play have Rick and Morty Season 4 for about $2 per episode or about $20 for the whole season. That way, you get access to new episodes a few hours after they air, with all the bleeps removed and with no monthly bill.

Going forward, Netflix probably will not host the show in the U.S. since Adult Swim’s parent company, WarnerMedia is launching its own streaming service, HBO Max. Rick and Morty has already been announced as a part of the HBO Max catalog, so that is probably where die-hard fans will have to turn if they want to watch in 2020.

However you watch, Rick and Morty Season 4 is a delightful turn for a series that just became a little fish in a big pond. The show got a massive 70-episode renewal deal last year, and its latest episodes reflect a change in the storytelling structure, which is now built for longevity.



Rick and Morty Season 4 returns from hiatus some time in 2020.