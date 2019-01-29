Netflix Responds to ‘Hot’ Ted Bundy Comments With Sassy Reply

Netflix is urging viewers not romanticize Ted Bundy following the release of their new four-part documentary Conversations with A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes.

On Monday, just days after the documentary’s release, the streaming service put out a desperate plea urging viewers not to elevate Ted Bundy to heartthrob level, reminding those lusting over Bundy that there are other men out there who are not convicted serial killers of at least 30 women.

“I’ve seen a lot of talk about Ted Bundy’s alleged hotness and would like to gently remind everyone that there are literally THOUSANDS of hot men on the service — almost all of whom are not convicted serial murderers,” Netflix tweeted.

One fan who clapped back at Netflix’s plea, writing “but he’s hot though,” was hit with a “where” from the streaming service.

Several others responded to the PSA by directing those fancying Bundy to look elsewhere on Netflix, particularly the streaming service’s other heartthrob, Joe Goldberg from You. While only a fictional character, one who is not convicted of any murders, he also has a creep factor and a handful of bodies under his belt.

Director Joe Berlinger’s four-part docuseries, Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, debuted on the streaming service Thursday, making its release exactly 30 years from the date of Bundy’s state-administered execution. The series offers a glimpse into Bundy’s mind via audio recorded while Bundy was in prison.

The sudden surge of interest in Bundy has become a thing of concern for some on social media, and has likewise prompted a round of backlash and accusations that the confessed and convicted serial killer is being romanticized. The accusations reached a boiling point following the Friday release of the Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile trailer, in which playful, upbeat music plays as Zac Efron takes on the role of Bundy.

The film, told through the perspective of Bundy’s girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer, is meant to tell the story “through the eyes of a lover” and reveal how even the most charming and charismatic people can hide dark secrets.

Responding to the backlash, Berlinger cosigned a tweet suggesting that people criticizing the trailer were “missing point,” as Bundy was “a very charasmastic, nice all American guy who no one suspected” of being capable of committing the crimes he confessed to.

Conversations with A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes is currently available for streaming on Netflix. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile does not yet have a wide release date.