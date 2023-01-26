Netflix Renews True-Crime Series for Season 2

Netflix picked up another true crime series for a second season. The British series My Lover My Killer will return to provide more stories involving obsessive lovers. The series is produced by FirstLook TV and spent weeks in Netflix's top 10 charts in the U.K. My Lover My Killer will be available in the U.S. on Netflix Wednesday.

Abacus Media Rights is distributing the series and secured the deal for FirstLook, an independent studio based in England reports Deadline. The second season will focus on more U.K. crime stories with an obsessed lover, including a soldier on a deadly mission and a crime scene at a puppy farm.

Each episode includes interviews with those involved in the cases, including friends and family of the victims, and investigators. "Part of the intention with bringing the series back is to raise awareness of these dangerous relationships and crimes, and therefore equip people with the ability to identify the signposts before it's too late," FirstLook said in a statement.

"We're thankful to the families and friends of the victims involved. Their stories have enabled us to shine a light on the danger of toxic relationships and help viewers to identify the signs that could help prevent further crimes being committed," FirstLook TV founder Will Handrahan said in a statement Thursday. "We're also grateful to Netflix for recognizing the importance of these stories and the validation that comes from having a second season commissioned further establishes FirstLook TV as a leading true-crime documentary producer. We're confident the second series will prove just as popular and act as a social tool for audiences to understand how to identify and prevent dangerous relationships."

My Lover My Killer debuted on the U.K.'s Channel 5 back in 2021 and quickly became a hit when it reached Netflix subscribers there, notes Hello. The first season tracked the cases involving extramarital affairs, murders, elder abuse, and false identities. In Season 2, viewers will see the story of Harry Dhillon, a spurned lover who turns stalker; Helen Bailey, who fell in love with a widower who was planning her murder; and Christine Lee, who fell in love with a puppy farm owner before realizing she was living a nightmare.

True crime shows have proven to be massively successful for Netflix, and it does not matter if they are documentaries or dramatizations. One of the biggest hits of 2022 was Ryan Murphy's Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which focused on the life of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. Netflix even ordered two additional Monster seasons that will focus on different serial killers.