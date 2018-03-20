Netflix Renews ‘Travelers’ for Season Three

Netflix renewed the Eric McCormack-starring science fiction drama Travelers for a third season. The streaming giant also signed a deal to become the worldwide distributor for the show, even in its country of origin, Canada.

McCormack, a Toronto native, shared the news on Twitter and confirmed it will remain "all-Canadian." The actor also posted a press release.

"Before I was Will Truman again, I was a Traveler," McCormack said, referring to his character from NBC's hit sitcom Will & Grace. "And I am so excited to be able to tell our fans, worldwide, that [creator] Brad Wright's subtle and stunning sci-fi drama is back for a third season. I am so proud of this show, particularly that it's all-Canadian. From our devoted Vancouver crew, to an uber-talented young cast who hail from Alberta, BC, Manitoba and Ontario, to my producing partners and our Toronto roots, Travelers is a series as Canadian in its creation, as it is global in scope. I am counting the days 'til I return, not just as Special Agent Grant MacLaren, and as a producer, but as the director of the 3rd season premiere. Travelers will continue to be unwavering in its dedication to Canadian talent, and in its drive to be one of the strongest, most binged shows on Netflix."

"Our partner Eric said it best. We'd like to add our gratitude to our viewers in Canada on Showcase – as well as the Corus and Sky Vision teams – for two extraordinary seasons," Travelers executive producers Wright and Carrie Mudd of Peacock Alley Entertainment said in a statement.

"We are excited to start shooting Season 3 this March in Vancouver, and to continue the Travelers story for fans in Canada and around the world, only on Netflix," the producers added.

Travelers was created by Brad Wright, a Toronto-born writer who co-created Stargate SG-1 and its spinoffs. The series tells the story of a special ops team tasked with stopping society's collapse by going back in time to take over the bodies of individuals in the present day and save them from death. The main cast also includes MacKenzie Porter, Nesta Cooper, Jared Abrahamson, Reilly Dolman and Patrick Gilmore.

The series was originally commissioned by Canada's Showcase channel, with Netflix distributing it outside Canada. It started before McCormack agreed to star in NBC's Will & Grace reboot. However, Deadline notes that he has been able to film both, even though Will & Grace is filmed in Hollywood.

Outside of Will & Grace, McCormack also starred on TNT's Perception, the Audience Network's Full Circle and the TV movie A Heavenly Christmas. He has six Golden Globe nominations and one Emmy win for Will & Grace.

Photo credit: Facebook/ Netflix