Netflix Renews Comedian Gabriel Iglesias’ Series ‘Mr. Iglesias’ for Season 2

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias‘ new Netflix series Mr. Iglesias was renewed for a second season on Thursday. The comedian, best known as “Fluffy,” announced the news himself on Twitter. The first 10-episode season was released on Netflix on June 21.

“It’s official!! Season 2 of the [Netflix] original series [Mr. Iglesias] is happening. Thank you to all my fans for making it a global hit,” Iglesias, 43, wrote on Twitter.

This continues Iglasias’ successful relationship with Netflix, as the streaming service is also home to two of his recent comedy specials, Gabriel Iglesias: I’m Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry (2016) and One Show Fits All (2019).

Mr. Iglesias stars Iglesias as a high school history teacher working at his alma mater in Long Beach, California who recently quit alcohol and decides to teach the misfit kids at school Sherri Shepherd co-stars as Paula Madison, the school’s principal. Jacob Vargas, Maggie Geha and Richard Grant star as other teachers, while Cree Cicchino and Fabrizio Guido play students. The Office vet Oscar Nunez has a recurring role as the assistant principal.

The series was co-created by Iglesias and Kevin Hench, who executive produces with Andy Ackerman, Iglesias, Ron DeBlasio and Joe Meloche.

The new series follows Iglesias stand-out turn on Cristela Alonzo’s ABC sitcom Cristela. Although that series was short-lived, it inspired others to see Iglesias as more than just a hilarious stand-up comedian. It inspired Hench to work on a sitcom specifically fit Iglesias.

“It was just one of those things where he saw a little bit more in me than I saw in myself,” Iglesias told Vulture in June. “I’m a comedian, but being in front of the camera, reading scripts, performing lines, and interacting with other actors, that’s something I wasn’t used to. But Kevin felt I was a natural at it.”

Iglesias continued, “I’d walk out on set and people were already cheering, and I was just a recurring character. People there were like, Something’s going on here. It took a lot of convincing — ‘Your parents know what’s good for you’ type of thing. You fight it, and then it turns out they were right.”

The series is very loosely based on Iglesias’ own life, but shows what he might have done instead of becoming a comic. At first, Hench suggested Iglesias play a mechanic, but he suggested playing a teacher would be batter.

“I told them that back in the day there was a really good chance I could have been a schoolteacher. It was the right fit,” he told Vulture. “It made all the sense in the world, plus the fact that if I’m a history teacher, we can touch on a lot of great topics and stay relevant.”

Iglesias is expected to release another special on Netflix next year. In the meantime, you can check out the first season of Mr. Iglesias on the streamer.

