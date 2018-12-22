Netflix Renews ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ for 2 More Seasons

Netflix has officially ordered two additional seasons of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, guaranteeing the break-out new show will reach the four-season mark.

Sabrina charmed Netflix subscribers this year with its dark new take, and Netflix was quick to announce more new episodes coming. That was not all, however, as the streaming giant announced another batch of episodes on Twitter Tuesday.

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been renewed for 16 more episodes!” read the announcement. “Production begins next year and the next batch will air in two parts: Parts 3 [and] 4.”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been renewed for 16 more episodes! Production begins next year and the next batch will air in two parts: Parts 3 & 4. pic.twitter.com/OvwMftgMN0 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) December 18, 2018



Sabrina began with 10 episodes back in October, and a special Christmas episode was added last week. In April, Part 2 will debut with 10 more episodes. Apparently the show’s breakneck pace will slow down after that, as Parts 3 and 4 will consist of just eight episodes.

The announcement made waves on social media, where fans were ecstatic about getting more teenage witchcraft so soon. Series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa released a statement on Tuesday as well, thanking everyone involved from the studios down to the crew.

“Praise Satan! I’m so grateful to my partners at Warner Bros., Netflix, Berlanti Television and Archie Productions for supporting this darker vision of the world’s most famous teen witch,” Aguirre-Sacasa said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “And I’m thrilled to be continuing to tell Sabrina‘s chilling adventures with our incredible cast and crew, led by the unstoppable Kiernan Shipka.”

Sabrina comes from the same creator and many of the same minds as Riverdale. It was originally intended to air on The CW before Netflix snatched it up instead. In a lot of ways, the show has the same feel as its Archie Comics-based counterpart, but it deals with more mature themes and graphic imagery that could never make it to network TV.

Sabrina is one of a few new shows this year to get such a huge advance order from the streaming company — a relatively new phenomenon among its original series. Another similar renewal came in October, with Netflix renewing Disenchantment for four total seasons.



Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns for Part 2 on April 5. Production on the next two parts begins in 2019.