Netflix Removes 'Saved By the Bell'

Saved by the Bell is joining the list of beloved sitcoms that are leaving long-term subscribers on streaming platforms. Joining the likes of shows like The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, and Friends have all left the streaming service and moved on to other streaming homes, typically owned by the parent company of the network the show originally aired on. Saved by the Bell is now no longer on Netflix. It was added to the platform just a year ago. Fans of the couldn't wait for its release. All six seasons of the series were added to the streamer's lineup, and three of the spinoff films. But subscribers noticed they were removed on September 14th.

Saved by the Bell, Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style, Saved by the Bell: The College Years, and Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas are no longer available for viewing. The only Saved by the Bell title that never made its way to the streaming giant was the recent series reboot, and it's due to being a Peacock series.

Tiffani Thiessen starred in the show as Kelly Kapowski and reprised her role as the Bayside cheerleader for the Peacock reboot, which was cancelled after two seasons. Thiessen spoke with KTLA about her time on the short-lived revival. "It was actually really fun," she said. "We wish the show would've gone a bit longer, but we had a good time for the two seasons we did get to do."

The mother of two is married to fellow actor Brady Smith. She also opened up about whether or not her children have an interest in show business. "My husband and I have always said that we would support our kids in anything that they wanted to do. They haven't mentioned wanting to go into show business, so we're not saying anything," she explained. "It's definitely a different way of growing up. It's not something that we're pushing, but if they're wanting to do it, of course, we'd be open and talk about it."

The show is still available to stream elsewhere. With a subscription, the show can be viewed on Hulu, Philo, fuboTV, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and elsewhere. A revitalization of the Disney Channel series Good Morning, Miss Bliss, the show followed a group of high school friends and their principal at the fictional Bayside High School in LA.

Like other shows of its time, the show touched on hot topics, including drug use, driving under the influence, homelessness, remarriage, death, women's rights, peer pressure, romantic relationships, and environmental issues. The series starred Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Dustin Diamond, Lark Voorhies, Dennis Haskins, Tiffani-Amber Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley, and Mario Lopez and ran for four seasons.

Two spinoff series - Saved by the Bell: The College Years, and Saved by the Bell: The New Class – were birthed from the show. Some of the original cast are also featured in the Peacock reboot.