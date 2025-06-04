Netflix Reality Show Winner’s Family Member Goes Missing, Asks Public for Help

Twitch streamer and InSIDE Season 2 winner Cinna is asking for fans’ help in locating her missing uncle.

In a plea shared to X Monday, the Netflix star revealed that her uncle Dennis McGhee, 77, has been missing since Tuesday, May 20.

“Haven’t spoken about this a lot but my family is now more public about this now but if you could please contact local authorities if you have any information on my great uncle, Dennis Mcghee,” she wrote. “He has gone missing since the 20th and we are very concerned for his safety.”

According to Norfolk police, McGhee was last seen in person in the 8200 block of Simons Drive in Norfolk, Virginia on Thursday, May 15, and was last spoken to on May 20. He has not been seen or heard from since. Detectives said they are concerned for his safety as he requires medication.

McGhee is described as approximately 6’1” and 175 pounds, with gray hair and glasses. It is unclear what he may be wearing at this time. Cinna asked that anyone who has information about McGhee or his whereabouts contact authorities at 757-441-5610.

Fans of the streamer were quick to share messages of support, one person sharing that they were “praying for you and your family and hope they find him and that he is safe and healthy.” Another person added, “Sending prayers and positive vibes that he’ll be found safe and returned home.”

Neither Cinna nor Norfolk police have shared further updates at this time.

Cinna is a well-known social media figure, first rising to fame on the live-streaming platform Twitch as well as YouTube. After winning Best Female Streamer of the Year at The Streamer Awards in 2024, she went on to compete in Season 2 of Netflix’s reality competition streaming series InSIDE, created and hosted by British YouTube group the Sidemen. The show, which originally premiered in 2024, sees a group of content creators competing in a series of jaw-dropping challenges for a chance to win the grand prize. Cinna was one of three winners during her season and split the prize money with PK Humble and Mya Mills.