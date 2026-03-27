Netflix Raising Subscription Prices Again

Be prepared to pay a little more to keep up with your favorite Netflix titles.

The streamer updated the pricing for its three plan tiers on its website on Thursday, marking the second time in just over a year that it hiked prices for subscribers.

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Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek and Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in season 4 of Netflix’s original series ‘Bridgerton.’ (Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Under the new pricing tiers, the Standard With Ads plan will now cost $8.99/month, up $1 from $7.99, while the Standard plan, which is without ads and allows viewing on up to two devices simultaneously, will cost $19.99/month, up $2 from $17.99. The Premium plan, which is also without ads, allows streaming on up to four devices at once, and features Ultra HD and HDR streaming, will also increase $2 from $24.99/month to $26.99.

Both new and existing subscribers will see the price hike. New members who sign up can expect to see the new prices immediately, with the higher prices rolling out to existing subscribers over the next few weeks, with timing depending on their billing cycle. Current subscribers can expect to receive an email about a month before seeing the new prices hit their account.

“Our approach remains the same: We continue offering a range of prices and plans to meet a variety of needs, and as we deliver more value to our members we are updating our prices to enable us to reinvest in quality entertainment and improve their experience by updating our prices,” Netflix said in a statement to Variety on Thursday.

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ on Netflix. (Netflix)

Netflix, which recorded more than 325 million subscribers at the end of 2025, last raised prices in the U.S. in January 2025, marking the first time in three years the streamer had increased the cost of its popular Standard plan.

Last month, Netflix abandoned its plan to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery after declining to match Paramount Skydance’s bid, with Paramount paying Netflix a $2.8 billion deal-breakup fee for dropping out.

Earlier this month, Netflix titles picked up several Academy Awards, with Frankenstein winning three and KPop Demon Hunters winning two, ahead of the previously announced sequel to the smash hit animated film.