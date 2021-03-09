Online Calculator Reveals How Many Hours You've Binge-Watched Netflix

✖

If you've ever been curious about your Netflix binge-watching habits, there is a new way you can calculate the time online. LAD Bible reports that cybersecurity company CompariTech has created the "Time Spent Streaming" calculator, which allows users to determine just how much of their lives they spent indulging in Netflix TV shows and movies. The calculator takes your personal viewing history and then tells just how much binging you've done.

The calculator doesn't stop there, however, as it will also tell you what your most-watched show is, what your favorite genre is, and how much time you've spent on Netflix each day. The LAD Bible does note that the data could be skewed for those who share an account with others. If you are interested in knowing more about the data of the hard numbers on your Netflix binging, go to the Time Spent Streaming tool here. After that, you can go to Netflix and select the account you want to know more about. There is also an option to download the information, so you can get those receipts if you really need to.

In a statement on the calculator, CompariTech explains, "It's not widely known, but you can download your entire viewing history from Netflix." The company continues, "However, it's just one big spreadsheet, and that's why we launched our Time Spent Streaming tool; to interpret and present your viewing history in a simple and fun way. Our tool shows you some interesting statistics on your viewing history, like, for example, your total watch time, your most-watched series, some recently watched movies, average time spent streaming per day, and some of your most-watched genres."

Many Netflix subscribers will likely find more recent shows at the top of their lists, such as The Queen's Gambit, Ginny & Georgia, and Bridgerton. All are shows that have had a lot of chatter and hype surrounding them on social media lately. Bridgerton has already secured a second season, which may debut later this year, but could be held until early 2022.

In January, series creator Chris Van Dusen revealed the news during an interview with Today show co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. "We are going to be starting filming later this spring in London, and we're all so excited," he said, also sharing that the show would be going back into production soon. "I know the cast cannot wait to get back to it, and neither can I."