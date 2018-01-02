The Hungover Viewer’s Guide to Netflix on New Year’s Day

For those who rang in the new year with a little too much partying, spending the first day of 2018 on the couch bingeing Netflix probably sounds enticing.

The streaming platform is kicking off the new year with the addition of dozens of new titles, giving subscribers every excuse to stay indoors.

Videos by PopCulture.com

To start 2018 off with a laugh, and take your mind off of your raging headache, consider tuning into classic romcom How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. If your New Year’s resolution is to find love, there are more options in that department, Netflix also adding Love Actually.

If you’re looking to forget how terrible your hangover is or any embarrassing memories from New Year’s Eve, Netflix is offering the perfect scare with the 2007 vampire horror film 30 Days of Night. And if you’re stuck inside with kids and need a little quiet, turn on Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory or Monsters vs. Aliens.

Keep scrolling for the complete list of everything Netflix added on New Years.

10,000 B.C.

30 Days of Night

Age Of Shadows

AlphaGo

America’s Sweethearts

Apollo 13

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Begins

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Caddyshack

Chef & My Fridge: 2017

Defiance

Definitely, Maybe

Eastsiders: Season 3

Furry Vengeance

Glacé: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

King Kong

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

License to Wed

Like Water for Chocolate

Love Actually

Lovesick: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Maddman: The Steve Madden Story

Marie Antoinette

Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

National Treasure

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming

Stardust

Strictly Ballroom

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The First Time

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

The Italian Job

The Lovely Bones

The Shawshank Redemption

The Truman Show

The Vault

Training Day

Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable

Troy

Wedding Crashers

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory