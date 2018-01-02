The Hungover Viewer’s Guide to Netflix on New Year’s Day

For those who rang in the new year with a little too much partying, spending the first day of 2018 on the couch bingeing Netflix probably sounds enticing.
The streaming platform is kicking off the new year with the addition of dozens of new titles, giving subscribers every excuse to stay indoors.
Videos by PopCulture.com
To start 2018 off with a laugh, and take your mind off of your raging headache, consider tuning into classic romcom How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. If your New Year’s resolution is to find love, there are more options in that department, Netflix also adding Love Actually.
If you’re looking to forget how terrible your hangover is or any embarrassing memories from New Year’s Eve, Netflix is offering the perfect scare with the 2007 vampire horror film 30 Days of Night. And if you’re stuck inside with kids and need a little quiet, turn on Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory or Monsters vs. Aliens.
Keep scrolling for the complete list of everything Netflix added on New Years.
10,000 B.C.
30 Days of Night
Age Of Shadows
AlphaGo
America’s Sweethearts
Apollo 13
Batman
Batman & Robin
Batman Begins
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Bring It On
Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Caddyshack
Chef & My Fridge: 2017
Defiance
Definitely, Maybe
Eastsiders: Season 3
Furry Vengeance
Glacé: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
King Kong
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
License to Wed
Like Water for Chocolate
Love Actually
Lovesick: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Maddman: The Steve Madden Story
Marie Antoinette
Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World
Midnight in Paris
Monsters vs. Aliens
National Treasure
Sharknado 5: Global Swarming
Stardust
Strictly Ballroom
The Dukes of Hazzard
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The First Time
The Godfather
The Godfather: Part II
The Godfather: Part III
The Italian Job
The Lovely Bones
The Shawshank Redemption
The Truman Show
The Vault
Training Day
Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable
Troy
Wedding Crashers
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory