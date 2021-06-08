Netflix's New Hitman Thriller Is Its Fourth-Most-Watched Movie Right Now

✖

Netflix recently dropped a new hitman thriller, and it is currently the streaming service's fourth-most-watched movie. The movie is titled Xtreme, and it is described as a "fast-paced and action-packed thriller" about a "retired hitman who, "along with his sister and a troubled teen, takes revenge on his lethal stepbrother." The film stars Teo Garcia, Oscar Jaenade, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Oscar Casas, Andrea Duro, Juan Diego, and Luis Zahera, among others.

Xtreme is directed by Daniel Benmayor, from a script by Teo García, Ivan Ledesma, and Genaro Rodriguez. In a review on Heaven of Horror, film critic Karina Adelgaard wrote that the movie's "action scenes are extremely impressive," even if its runtime is a bit lengthy. "To me, a movie like Xtreme is an unapologetic action thriller," Adelgaard continued. "If you view it as such, it’s solid entertainment. Just don’t expect the story to be too deep. It is very much a revenge story with lots of bloody fight sequences. And hey, sometimes that’s all you need for a Friday night’s entertainment."

Remember those 90s' action films you enjoyed so much as a kid - the unpretentious ones that didn't want you to think too much & cared only about non-stop action? Combine that with John Wick-style bloodshed and what you get is this kickass new Spanish flick, "Xtreme", on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/V3djCcJ2Lr — Sajin Shrijith (@SajinShrijith) June 5, 2021

It's not just Xtreme that is bringing in big numbers right now, as Netflix's new animated film Dog Gone Trouble has been topping the watch-charts as well. The movie stars rapper Sean "Big Sean" Andersen as the voice of Trouble, a very pampered dog who lives with a wealthy older woman but must "learn to live in the real world while trying to escape from his former owner's greedy children," after she dies. Dog Gone Trouble was originally simply titled Trouble, but Netflix re-titled it after acquiring the streaming rights.

In addition to Big Sean, Dog Gone Trouble also features the voices of Pamela Adlon (King of the Hill), Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars), Marissa Winokur (Hairspray), Wilmer Valderrama (NCIS), Joel McHale, (Community), and Damon Wayans Jr. (Happy Endings). Comedian Hardland Williams, who co-wrote the film, provides a character voice as well, along with rapper Snoop Dogg, WWE superstar Seth Rollins, and Hollywood icon Betty White. Additionally, famed dog trainer Cesar Millan, musician Jason Mraz, and celebrity chef Ludo Lefebvre voice animated versions of themselves.