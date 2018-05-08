Netflix: Everything Coming in May 2018

Netflix has officially released its new list for May! Throughout the month, a number of fan-favorite movies and TV shows will make their way to screens across the country.
Keeping up with its ambitious production goals, several of the new titles headed your way are Netflix original series and films.
The streaming service also plans to release a number of fan-favorite, binge-worthy TV seasons for those who prefer a good old-fashioned Netflix and chill session every once in a while.
Date Not Announced:
Arrow: Season 6
Dynasty: Season 1
Riverdale: Season 2
Supernatural: Season 1
The Flash: Season 4
Avail. 5/1/18:
27: Gone Too Soon
A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana
Amelie
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1
Beautiful Girls
Darc
God’s Own Country
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mr. Woodcock
My Perfect Romance
Pocoyo & Cars
Pocoyo & The Space Circus
Queens of Comedy: Season 1
Reasonable Doubt
Red Dragon
Scream 2
Shrek
Simon: Season 1
Sliding Doors
Sometimes – NETFLIX FILM
The Bourne Ultimatum
The Carter Effect
The Clapper
The Reaping
The Strange Name Movie
Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: Season 2
COMING 5/2-5/4
Avail. 5/2/18:
Jailbreak
Avail. 5/4/18:
A Little Help with Carol Burnett – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Anon – NETFLIX FILM
Busted!: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dear White People: Volume 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
End Game – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Forgive Us Our Debts – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo
Manhunt – NETFLIX FILM
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
No Estoy Loca
The Rain: Season 1
COMING 5/5-5/13
Avail. 5/5/18:
Faces Places
Avail. 5/6/18:
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 5/8/18:
Desolation
Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 5/9/18:
Dirty Girl
Avail. 5/11/18:
Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Evil Genius: the True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit Riding Free: Season 5– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Kissing Booth– NETFLIX FILM
The Who Was? Show: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 5/13/18:
Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
COMING 5/14-5/31
Avail. 5/14/18:
The Phantom of the Opera
Avail. 5/15/18:
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 4
Grand Designs: Seasons 13 – 14
Only God Forgives
The Game 365: Seasons 15 – 16
Avail. 5/16/18:
89
Mamma Mia!
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The Kingdom
Wanted
Avail. 5/18/18:
Cargo– NETFLIX FILM
Catching Feelings– NETFLIX FILM
Inspector Gadget: Season 4– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 5/19/18:
Bridge to Terabithia
Disney’s Scandal: Season 7
Small Town Crime
Avail. 5/20/18:
Some Kind of Beautiful
Avail. 5/21/18:
Señora Acero: Season 4
Avail. 5/22/18:
Mob Psycho 100: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Shooter: Season 2
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 5/23/18:
Explained– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 5/24/18:
Fauda: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Survivors Guide to Prison
Avail. 5/25/18:
Ibiza– NETFLIX FILM
Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Toys That Made Us: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trollhunters: Part 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 5/26/18:
Sara’s Notebook– NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 5/27/18:
The Break with Michelle Wolf– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 5/29/18
Disney·Pixar Coco
Avail. 5/30/18
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 5/31/18
Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
