Netflix: Everything Coming in May 2018

Netflix has officially released its new list for May! Throughout the month, a number of fan-favorite movies and TV shows will make their way to screens across the country.

Keeping up with its ambitious production goals, several of the new titles headed your way are Netflix original series and films.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The streaming service also plans to release a number of fan-favorite, binge-worthy TV seasons for those who prefer a good old-fashioned Netflix and chill session every once in a while.

Continue ahead to see the full list of titles coming to Netflix in May. Once you’re finished, check out what titles are on the chopping block for the streaming service in May.

​

Date Not Announced:

Arrow: Season 6

Dynasty: Season 1

Riverdale: Season 2

Supernatural: Season 1

The Flash: Season 4

Avail. 5/1/18:

27: Gone Too Soon

A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana

Amelie

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1

Beautiful Girls

Darc

God’s Own Country

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mr. Woodcock

My Perfect Romance

Pocoyo & Cars

Pocoyo & The Space Circus

Queens of Comedy: Season 1

Reasonable Doubt

Red Dragon

Scream 2

Shrek

Simon: Season 1

Sliding Doors

Sometimes – NETFLIX FILM

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Carter Effect

The Clapper

The Reaping

The Strange Name Movie

Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: Season 2

COMING 5/2-5/4

Avail. 5/2/18:

Jailbreak

Avail. 5/4/18:

A Little Help with Carol Burnett – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Anon – NETFLIX FILM

Busted!: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dear White People: Volume 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

End Game – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Forgive Us Our Debts – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo

Manhunt – NETFLIX FILM

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

No Estoy Loca

The Rain: Season 1

COMING 5/5-5/13

Avail. 5/5/18:

Faces Places

Avail. 5/6/18:

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 5/8/18:

Desolation

Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 5/9/18:

Dirty Girl

Avail. 5/11/18:

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Evil Genius: the True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit Riding Free: Season 5– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Kissing Booth– NETFLIX FILM

The Who Was? Show: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 5/13/18:

Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 5/14-5/31

Avail. 5/14/18:

The Phantom of the Opera

Avail. 5/15/18:

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 4

Grand Designs: Seasons 13 – 14

Only God Forgives

The Game 365: Seasons 15 – 16

Avail. 5/16/18:

89

Mamma Mia!

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Kingdom

Wanted

Avail. 5/18/18:

Cargo– NETFLIX FILM

Catching Feelings– NETFLIX FILM

Inspector Gadget: Season 4– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 5/19/18:

Bridge to Terabithia

Disney’s Scandal: Season 7

Small Town Crime

Avail. 5/20/18:

Some Kind of Beautiful

Avail. 5/21/18:

Señora Acero: Season 4

Avail. 5/22/18:

Mob Psycho 100: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shooter: Season 2

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 5/23/18:

Explained– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 5/24/18:

Fauda: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Survivors Guide to Prison

Avail. 5/25/18:

Ibiza– NETFLIX FILM

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Toys That Made Us: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trollhunters: Part 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 5/26/18:

Sara’s Notebook– NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 5/27/18:

The Break with Michelle Wolf– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 5/29/18

Disney·Pixar Coco

Avail. 5/30/18

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 5/31/18

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

FRESH NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO ADD TO YOUR LIST:

Is your favorite show or movie not debuting until later in the month? Check out these highly-rated films and series premieres from April while you wait for May’s new titles to drop.

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale:

Trending news, pop culture, social media, original videos and more come together in host Joel McHale’s new weekly comedy commentary show.

In addition to hosting, McHale also serves as an executive producer on the series, as does Paul Feig, the director of Bridesmaids and 2016’s Ghostbusters reboot.

Available April 1, streaming every Sunday.

‘MY NEXT GUEST NEEDS NO INTRODUCTION WITH DAVID LETTERMAN’:

Dave Letterman gets a lesson in flow, hip-hop culture and the criminal justice system from Jay-Z and drops in on producer Rick Rubin in his Malibu studio.

Similar to The Joel McHale Show, My Next Guest also mimics a late-night show format but in this case drops new episodes every month. In past interviews, Letterman has hosted President Barack Obama, George Clooney and Malala Yousafzai, with celebs like Tina Fey and Howard Stern on the list to debut soon.

Available April 6.

‘KODACHROME’:

Named after the classic Kodachrome film stock, this Netflix original movie stars Ed Harris and Jason Sudeikis as a dying photographer and his estranged record company executive son as they reunite for a road trip to the last photo lab still developing Kodachrome film.

Elizabeth Olsen, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s younger sister, also stars and joins Harris and Sudeikis’ characters on the road trip.

Available April 20.

‘DUDE’:

In Olivia Milch’s coming-of-age film that was based on what was once a Blacklist script, a quartet of best girlfriends negotiate loss and major life changes during the last two weeks of high school.

It stars Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars), Kathryn Prescott (To the Bone), Alexandra Shipp (Straight Outta Compton) and Awkwafina (Neighbors 2). Milch, who co-wrote Oceans 8, directed and wrote the script.

Available April 20.

‘BOBBY KENNEDY FOR PRESIDENT’:

Perfect for history buffs, this docuseries examines the “Bobby Phenomenon” of the 1960s and the continuing influence of the man many see as the greeters loss of a turbulent era.

The four-part series is timed to correspond with the 50th anniversary of Kennedy’s 83-day presidential run, which officially began on March 16, 1968, and ended with his assassination at Los Angeles’ Ambassador Hotel barely three months later. Kennedys work as U.S. Attorney General under his brother’s administration and his work as a U.S. senator from New York will also be highlighted.

Available April 27.