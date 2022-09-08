Netflix's New Rom-Com Starring 'Game of Thrones' Alum Hits Top 10 in More Than 80 Countries

Tom Hopper, who had a four-episode arc in Game of Thrones Season 7, leads the new Netflix romantic comedy Love in the Villa. Although the movie has received less-than-stellar reviews from critics and audiences alike, enough Netflix subscribers tried it out to give the film a boost on the streamer's charts. Netflix claims the movie reached the Top 10 in 88 countries.

Love in the Villa hit Netflix on Sept. 1 and finished in second place in the Aug. 29-Sept. 4 Top 10 chart for the U.S. The only movie that beat it was Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart's Me Time, which has received uniformly negative reviews. Other films in the Top 10 include the Netflix originals I Came By, Loving Adults, That's Amor, and Look Both Ways. Licensed titles Collateral, This Is 40, Sing 2, and Snow White & The Huntsman also reached the Top 10.

(Photo: Riccardo Ghilardi/ Netflix)

Love in the Villa transplants a typical Lifetime movie plot to Verona, Italy. After a breakup, a woman heads to the city, only to learn that the villa she reserved was double-booked. This means she will have to share her vacation with a cynical British man, who is sure to turn a new leaf and fall in love with her. The movie holds a 43% fresh rating from critics and a 36% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Kat Graham stars as the woman, Julie, who is obsessed with Romeo and Juliet and hoped to have every second of her trip planned with her boyfriend Brandon (Raymond Ablack). Brandon drops out of the trip, so Kat has to go solo. Hopper plays Charlie, the British man she falls in love with. Their relationship seems to be going well until their exes arrive and they have to decide to whom their hearts belong.

The film's villain, Charlie's self-obsessed fiance Brit, is played by Laura Hopper, Hopper's real-life wife. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Umbrella Academy star said Laura read the script by director Mark Steven Johnson and loved it. Johnson agreed to give Laura an audition and she won the part.

"I love working with my wife," Hopper told EW. "She's so funny. She's a very good comedic actress. What was very bizarre is I break up with her in the movie. As we were doing it I was like, 'This is really strange playing out this scene.' She's so different from that in real life, but she loves those character, comedic roles. It was such a blessing for us because we've never really done that before. We've acted in the same things, but we never actually acted opposite each other."