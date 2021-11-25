Netflix Is Losing an Iconic Heath Ledger Movie Next Week

If you’re looking for something to watch over the holiday weekend, there is an iconic cult comedy leaving Netflix that you may want to catch. A Knight’s Tale, a 2001 action-comedy starring Heath Ledger, is leaving the streamer on Nov. 30, and fans should definitely sneak in a viewing before it’s gone. A Knight’s Tale Is about a poor squire name William (Ledger) who through a stroke of luck gets a chance to change his stars and try to become a knight. The film is loosely medieval, incorporating rock music and more modern elements into the story and tone.

A Knight’s Tale also stars Paul Bettany, Paul Addy, Rufus Sewell, Shannyn Sossamon, and Alan Tudyk. The film got mixed reviews from critics at the time of Its release – it sits at 59% on Rotten Tomatoes – but It has gotten more beloved with time. A Knight’s Tale was a modest hit, making $117 million at the worldwide box office.

Director Brian Helgeland spoke to Variety earlier this year to offer fans some behind-the-scenes tidbits about filming on the movie’s 20th anniversary. Helgeland explained that Paul Walker was also up for Ledger‘s role but was “too American” and Daniel Craig screen-tested for the villainous Count Adhemar, the role that would ultimately go to Sewell.

According to Helgeland, the cast of up and comers all lived together in Prague during filming and became really close over the shoot. “Heath used to say that he loved the movie, because he thought it was a photo album of how much fun they had doing it,” Helgeland explained. “That charm between that group was because it was real, they really did love each other. For years afterward, whenever they were in the same city someplace, they’d get together. Or I’d get a call from Heath out of the blue and he’d say, ‘Alan and Rufus are here, let’s go out to eat!’ Heath was always so happy when we were together.”

Helgeland also opened up about the past idea that he had about a sequel, a sad thing to ponder considering Ledger’s tragic death in 2008. “Well, we always wanted to do one, but no one at Sony ever really broached it or talked about it,” he admitted. “Alan and I had this idea because Wat was talking about buying a ship with his prize money. So we’d open the film and you’d see the group on a boat but pull back and reveal they were galley slaves. Then it’s kind of a pirate movie – Ademar kidnaps Jocelyn and takes her to Constantinople and they go to rescue her. But we just couldn’t get any interest.”

“Subsequently, Paul [Bettany] pitched me an idea just six months ago which was that William and Jocelyn have a daughter and she wants to get into jousting but obviously can’t take her mask off,” Helgeland continued. “Kind of like him at the beginning of the movie. So you follow this woman who’s 18 or 20 years old as she seeks out his friends for help. I mean, I think it would be great.” Even if the story is never revisited, Helgeland has only wonderful things to say about the experience of making A Knight’s Tale. “I’ve had plenty of good experiences, but nothing like nothing like that, with medieval towns being built and horses being brought in and jousting,” he concluded. “It was unreal. It was unrepeatable.”