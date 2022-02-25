Netflix Losing One of the Best Sports Crime Dramas Ever

A popular sports crime series will be leaving Netflix very soon. It was revealed that The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story would be leaving Netflix on Monday, Feb. 28. The series originally aired on FX in 2016 and it’s one of the three FX shows leaving the streaming platform that day.

The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story takes a look at the O.J. Simpson murder case that happened in 1995. Simpson, a Pro Football Hall of Fame running back, was accused of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994. Simpson was acquitted of the double murder, but a civil lawsuit was filed against him by the Brown and Goldman families and he was found responsible for both deaths in 1997.

The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story won five Emmy Awards in 2016, including Outstanding Limited Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie (Courtney B. Vance) and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (Sarah Paulson). Vance played the role of Johnnie Cochran and Paulson played Marcia Clark. The series also stars Cuba Gooding Jr. as Simpson, Sterling K. Brown as Christopher Darden, Nathan Lane as F. Lee Bailey, David Schwimmer as Robert Kardashian and John Travolta as Robert Shapiro.

“Believe me, there was nothing more terrifying to me about saying yes to it,” Paulson said in an interview with Collider in 2016. “Everyone is like, ‘What made you want to do it?’ but what would make me not want to do it. It’s one of the greatest complicated, layered parts for a woman on television. I would never say no, in a million years. And it was Ryan [Murphy].

“But the part about it that was really scary and did give me pause was, how the hell am I going to pull this off and what if I don’t? This is a recognizable person, with the way she looks and the way she talks. I was 19 when it all happened, and if I could immediately conjure her body position in my mind, people who were really obsessed with the trial would be able to hold that closely. Just the whole idea of it made me really panicky.” The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story features 10 episodes and is the first season of the FX true crime anthology series American Crime Story.