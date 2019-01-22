Netflix in Talks to Join Motion Picture Association of America

It has been reported that Netflix is currently in talks to join the Motion Picture Association of America.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it could be decided as early as Tuesday if the streaming service/film and TV studio will be allowed to join the six other major studios who are a part of the MPAA.

The move comes after it was revealed that Netflix productions have earned a total of 15 Oscar nominations for the 2019 Academy Awards, with the company’s original film Roma landing 10 nominations alone.

The other five Academy Award nominations come from the Netflix original film The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, as well as two documentary-shorts: Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman’s End Game, and Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton’s Period. End of Sentence.

Roma is written and directed by past Oscar-winner Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity, Children of Men), and it is a black & white drama set in the early 1970s.

“The film is a semi-autobiographical take on Cuarón’s upbringing in Mexico City, and follows the life of a live-in housekeeper to a middle-class family,” a brief synopsis of the film reads.

Over at Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds a score of 96% Fresh, with more than 250 film critics celebrating it with rave reviews.

The movie-review aggregation site’s Critics Consensus reads, “Roma finds writer-director Alfonso Cuarón in complete, enthralling command of his visual craft – and telling the most powerfully personal story of his career.”

“Alfonso Cuaron’s new film, Roma, gives you so much to see in each new vignette, in every individual composition, in fact, that a second viewing becomes a pleasurable necessity rather than a filmgoing luxury,” Chicago Tribune film critic Michael Phillip said of the film.

“Alive in a way that few movies are, Roma is a sumptuous piece of filmmaking, a gorgeous look at life on a grand scale told through the prism of one family,” Detroit News writer Adam Graham added.

“Cuarón’s film is quotidian and extraordinary at the same time,” Salon’s Gary M. Kramer continued. “It is about change and how we adapt and grow. It is about love and sometimes the lack of it. It is a rapturous magnum opus, that is heartbreaking, devastating, and life affirming all at once.”

Both Roma and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs are streaming right now on Netflix for viewers to be able to watch before big awards show is televised on Sunday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.