Netflix Houses and Apartments Have Varied Values

The list of Netflix Originals is growing and many fans have different favorites, but no matter the series there are locations that become so prevalent that they are almost characters themselves.

ForRent.com took a look at market conditions, estimated square footage or the actual houses themselves, for several of the most high-profile homes from the streaming service and from BoJack Horseman to Narcos there are some varied amounts to consider.

Several of the top shows — Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Luke Cage, House of Cards, and Trailer Park Boys — each have places that are frequently showcased and each would come at many different price points.

Check out the slides to come to see if you could afford to live in each… then imagine them as one big neighborhood, perhaps in a Town de Netflíx? The gigantic Escobar villa with hippopotamuses would be next to the Bluth model home, accompanied by BoJack’s modernist mountainside architecture, the Stranger Things‘ single-family home, the House of Cards brownstone, Kimmy Schmidt’s garden apartment and Luke Cage’s apartment over a Chinese restaurant.

That would be a strange neighborhood indeed.

Narcos – Millions

In its heyday, the monthly rental cost would likely have been in the millions (zookeepers and grounds staff included). In 1979, druglord Pablo Escobar spent $63 million for 7.7 square miles of land (nearly 5,000 acres) and invested many millions in building the retreat. Years after Escobar’s death, the property was ceded to the Colombian government and valued at $2.23 million USD. As of 2014, a theme park was opened by a private company that spent $10 million to fix up the grounds. The home currently lies abandoned, having been ransacked by treasure seekers who dug holes in the floor and stripped the walls. “We couldn’t even restore the house if we wanted to,” said the park’s manager. “The construction is so poor that if we tried, the whole thing would cave in.”

Hacienda Napoles is the luxury estate of Escobar. The Spanish-style colonial villa had many amenities, including: an airstrip, helipads, 24 artificial lakes, a swimming pool containing a marble statue of Venus, a go-kart track, a 500-seat bullfighting arena, a classic car collection, a hovercraft, one of the world’s largest private zoos (with elephants, giraffes, ostriches, tigers, zebras, exotic birds and hippos), landscaping that features life-size concrete dinosaurs that Escobar built for his son, and a replica of the propeller plane that carried Escobar’s first U.S.-bound shipments of cocaine.

Colombia’s Puerto Triunfo, Antioquia, is 200 miles northwest of Bogota. During Escobar’s time, the countryside was too dangerous for visitors or city dwellers. Presently, the area is home to a growing population of African hippos that have spread beyond Hacienda Napoles into the nearby rivers.

BoJack Horseman – $27,500

A posh rental in the Hollywood Hills can cost $27,500 per month.

BoJack’s place overlooks the iconic Hollywood sign. Built on the side of a mountain, the modernist architecture includes a wraparound deck and an inground pool. With an abundance of natural light, the open floor plan has a full kitchen with mid-century-styled bar stools for entertaining. What a mess — BoJack’s rental is not neat and tidy like in most TV shows. “If someone burns an ottoman, that ottoman is burned,” says animator Lisa Hanawalt, who had to track where each piece of garbage was tossed when animating the interior.

The Hollywood Hills neighborhood, where many celebrities live, is part of the Santa Monica Mountains and is within Los Angeles city limits.

Arrested Development – $2,470

The median rent in Rancho Santa Margarita is $2,470. Rent on the Bluth home, however, is discounted to $1,900 because of the lack of roads and Internet, plus a sinking living room.

It’s a 3,000-square-foot model home in the fictional Sudden Valley subdivision. The actual location is in Rancho Santa Margarita, Orange County, California. The 3-bedroom, 3-bath home has a hidden room to store the family secrets, plus a large attic for hiding parental fugitives. It is the same design that was used for Saddam Hussein’s palaces in Iraq. The model home was poorly constructed. There was no foundation poured, and the drain pipes empty under the living room, causing it to sink.

Michael borrowed $700,000 to build the subdivision in 2006 and was left with 20 homes he couldn’t sell. The Sudden Valley development was completed just before the 2007 California real estate market collapse. The subdivision does not have amenities like roads or Internet.

House of Cards – $2,300-$5,800

Average rental costs for a 3-bedroom in the Capitol Hill area are between $2,300 and $5,800.

The D.C. home of Francis and Claire Underwood is located at 1609 Far St. NW, Washington, D.C., but the exterior was filmed at 1609 Park Ave. in Baltimore, Maryland. The fictional address used the same street number because it was visible in the exterior shots. It is a modest-sized brownstone townhouse located in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. It has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, plus a full-size basement with exposed brick as a backdrop for your rowing machine. Currently, it’s outfitted with high-end decor, crown molding and other classic touches.

With many historic 19th- and 20th-century rowhouses, Capitol Hill is a neighborhood of politicos and power brokers whose residents include members of Congress and lobbyists. Frank said: “Power is a lot like real estate. It’s all about location, location, location. The closer to the source, the higher your property value.”

Luke Cage – $2,100

The median rent in Harlem is $2,100. Or if you’re a Marvel superhero who uses superhuman strength to protect your property manager, you might not be charged any rent at all.

Luke’s 1-bedroom Harlem apartment is above Genghis Connie’s Chinese restaurant. But the real-life street corner was filmed in Washington Heights at the corner of 171st Street and Broadway.

In Harlem, a corrupt politician is working to fund a real estate development called the New Harlem Renaissance. While developments can often increase real estate prices, this one comes with an increase in crime. Thank goodness a superhero lives in the neighborhood.

Stranger Things – $767

In the current market, the cost would be $767, but in 1983 when the show was set, it cost just $247.

The 3-bedroom, 1-bath is located in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. It’s a one story single-family in a wooded area on the outskirts of town. The property also has a shed and dog house. As an added amenity, the place is supernaturally charged.

The Midwest location has many unique features. For example, it’s inhabited by a monster from one of the Hawkins National Laboratory’s experiments that was allowed to enter the town because of an open gate.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt – $650

In the show, the apartment costs just $475 a month, or only $237.50 per roommate! But in the current market, the median rental price is $1,300 a month, or $650 each.

Kimmy is renting a garden-level place in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint neighborhood. It’s a 2-bedroom if you include the closet with a window where Kimmy lives. However, it’s a bit of a dive — the shower is in the kitchen and the floors are painted dirt.

The location is 75 Freeman St., between West and Eagle streets. The Greenpoint neighborhood of two- and three-family townhouses has much more going on than in the Indiana bunker where Kimmy lived for 15 years.