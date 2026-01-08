Netflix Hit Gets Season 5 Premiere Date

It’s almost time to return to Serenity.

According to TVLine, Netflix has announced that Season 5 of Sweet Magnolias will premiere on Thursday, June 11.

Netflix renewed the series for Season 5 in April, just two months after Season 4 premiered. The series, which launched in May 2020, centers on four lifelong best friends as they balance their careers, families, and relationships in their small town of Serenity, South Carolina. It was previously revealed that the upcoming season will partially take place in New York City, however, after JoAnna Garcia Swisher’s Maddie accepted a marketing position at a publishing house during Season 4. Helen (Heather Headley) and Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) will be taking a girls’ trip to Manhattan to visit Maddie.

Sweet Magnolias. (L to R) JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend, Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan and Heather Headley as Helen Decatur in episode 404 of Sweet Magnolias. Credit: Courtesy of Netflix/© 2024 Netflix, Inc.

“I think a lot of people saw that happen and thought, ‘Oh God, is this the end of the show?’” Garcia Swisher previously told TVLine in regards to Maddie’s decision. She added that it’s “important for Maddie and her journey to flex those muscles and really gain her confidence back. She has this real knack for marketing, which is what she went to school for, and it’s helping her get her groove back.”

Developed by Sheryl J. Anderson and based on the novels of the same name by Sherryl Woods, Sweet Magnolias also stars Logan Allen, Anneliese Judge, Carson Rowland, Justin Bruening, Jamie Lynn Spears, Dion Johnstone, Brandon Quinn, and Chris Medlin. For Season 5, Dan Paulson is returning as executive producer alongside Matt Drake. Norman Buckley serves as co-executive producer. Paulson’s Daniel L. Paulson Productions is producing Sweet Magnolias. Woods is an executive producer.

Additional information on Sweet Magnolias Season 5, including the exact plot aside from the New York trip, has not been revealed. But with the show returning in June, fans should expect more details in the coming months. For now, the first four seasons are streaming on Netflix, with Season 5 premiering on June 11. The series is one of many shows included in Netflix’s 2026 slate, so there will be plenty more series to look forward to as the new year continues. That being said, there are a handful of shows not expected to return until 2027, but if anything, there won’t be a shortage in 2026.