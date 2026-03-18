Netflix Has a New Hit Crime Drama Just Days After Premiering

Netflix has a hit new show on its hands.

Spanish psychological thriller That Night premiered on Friday, and it’s No. 10 on the streamer for TV shows in the U.S.

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Starring Clara Galle, Claudia Salas, and Paula Usero, the series takes place during a family vacation in the Dominican Republic, where Elena (Galle) accidentally hits a man with her car. “Desperate and frightened, she calls her sisters, Paula (Salas) and Cris (Usero), asking for help. Upon arrival, they must decide how to handle the accident, as they cannot bear the thought of their younger sister going to jail, leaving her only child without a mother. How far will they be willing to go to help protect their family?”

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The limited series is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by British author Gillian McAllister. Pedro Casablanc, Nüll García, and Jan Luis Castellanos also star in That Night, created by Jason George, who also wrote the series with Lara Sendim. While there’s still no audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, likely because it’s still too early, the show is sitting at a 63% approval rating, which isn’t too bad. Plus, with That Night already cracking the Top 10, it’s a good thing.

Since That Night is a limited series, fans shouldn’t expect anything more beyond the six episodes, which could be a good thing. Netflix is notorious for canceling one-season shows, no matter how popular they are. But with limited series, the story is already wrapped up by the end, and unless it’s crazy successful like Beef or Adolescence, it can be assumed those Season 1 episodes will be it.

THAT NIGHT. Claudia Salas as Paula, Paula Usero as Cris, Clara Galle as Elena in THAT NIGHT. Cr. Pablo Ricciardulli/Netflix © 2025

Meanwhile, That Night seems to be in pretty good company on the Top 10 chart. WWE Raw tops the chart, followed by Virgin River with the release of Season 7. One Piece, which recently dropped its second season, comes in at No. 3, followed by the controversial new reality dating show Age of Attraction. Dynasty: The Murdochs is No. 5, with Love Is Blind: The Reunion coming in at No. 6. The Dinosaurs and Mark Rober’s CrunchLabs are No. 7 and No. 8, respectively, followed by Bridgerton with its fourth season. And of course, The Night rounds out the Top 10.

All six episodes of The Night are streaming now on Netflix.