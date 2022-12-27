Netflix Fans Are Tearing Apart the No. 1 Show Right Now

Netflix's new prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin is soaring at the top of its charts — but that doesn't mean it's faring well on social media. The four-episode limited series premiered on Sunday and is currently sitting in the No. 1 slot of Netflix shows in the United States, but the public response to the show has been pretty negative. Scroll on for a look at what fans are saying, but fair warning: there are spoilers ahead!

The Witcher seemed poised to blossom into a hit franchise right up until this fall when Henry Cavill announced that he is leaving the Netflix original series. Since then rumors have flown about Cavill and the crew behind the series, while even fans who previously defended the series from bad-faith criticisms are now being more open about their gripes with it. This was not a great climate for the premiere of Blood Origin – a far-flung prequel not based on any books depicting events that are important to some of the central mysteries in Geralt's story.

Blood Origin is set about 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher, at a time when elves, dwarves and other magical races still ruled The Continent and humans hadn't interceded yet. It gives insight into the mysterious, mystical event known as "The Conjunction of the Spheres," which brought magic into the world and precipitated the creation of the order of Witchers themselves.

Among fans, both hopes and anxieties were high for this production, but the deluge of bad reviews early on is sure to sway some fans against it. The show has a 35 percent positive score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of this writing. Here's a look at what fans themselves are saying on social media.