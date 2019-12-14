Netflix Fans Spot and Record ‘Headless Body’ Carrying Scarlett Johansson in New Movie ‘Marriage Story’

Marriage Story, the Netflix drama starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, is stirring up all kinds of awards buzz and breaking viewers’ hearts. However, it’s also gathering unexpected attention due to a unintentionally odd frame featuring the 35-year-old actress. As one Twitter user pointed out, there is a scene in which Nicole (Johansson) is holding her son Henry (Azhy Robertson) in her arms while talking to estranged husband Charlie (Driver). The simple scene’s framing is cause an optical illusion of sorts, causing some viewers to see Johansson’s head imposed on her on-screen son’s body.

for ONE SEC join me on this journey of thinking scarlett johansson is being carried by a headless body pic.twitter.com/tESeXsbpkU — Eliza Cossio (@elizacossio) December 13, 2019

It’s somewhat harm to make out, but some can see that Johansson’s head seems to imposed on a small body that is being held by a headless human.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Took me a while, but I then I saw it: try and view it as Scarlett’s head being on the boy’s body, and turning her head left to look at Adam Driver while resting her head on the adult body’s shoulder,” one Twitter user explained. “The adult body is holding her, and it doesn’t have a head.”

There were plenty of fans that just could not see it, but the ones who did were in on the joke and couldn’t get over the odd visual.

“I thought the same thing when I saw this part. I had to FORCE myself to stop thinking it as I was watching it,” one user wrote.

Another added: “It’s like one of those Magic Eye posters; if you don’t see it at first, you can make your eyes see it. And when you do, the payoff is worth it.”

“I am not alone! I saw this two days ago and I was SO confused! It took significant time for me to figure out what the hell I was actually seeing,” a third Twitter user wrote.

Yet another typed: “I was seeing what it actually was, Scarlett carrying a sleeping child Then after watching a few more times I kind of get what they’re seeing. Scarlett has her head right where the child’s head should be if they’re looking back.”

Marriage Story is now streaming on Netflix.

Photo Credit: Netflix / Wilson Webb