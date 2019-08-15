Netflix Fans Accuse Streamer of Ripping off ‘Gilmore Girls’ for New Show ‘Ginny & Georgia’

Gilmore Girls developed quite a passionate following base during its heyday and even more so in recent years with its revival. It’s no surprise then that fans of the show are quick to point out that a new series on Netflix like a poor man’s version of the classic. The streaming service announced a new show, Ginny and Georgia, and its plot sounds a lot like that of Gilmore Girls.

The synopsis goes as follows: “After years on the run, Georgia desperately wants to put down roots in picturesque New England and give her family something they’ve never had… a normal life. For Ginny, that means navigating a prestigious school, rising popularity, and complicated love interests. But it’s not all carpool and Kombucha as Georgia’s past threatens her and her family’s new way of life.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

It doesn’t take a hardcore superfan to pick up on the overlapping themes. First, the series takes place in “picturesque New England,” just as Gilmore Girls had the beautiful setting of Stars Hollow (based in Connecticut).

Ginny and her ‘prestigious school” and “complicated love interests” sounds a heck of a lot like Rory Gilmore, who attended Chillton Prep before moving onto the Ivy League ranks at Yale University. Moreover, there were a whole lot of love stories going on in Rory’s life that can’t even fit into this story… but we’re looking at you, Logan Huntzgerger, Jess Mariano and Dean Forester.

Fans have taken to social media to voice their opinions on all of the similarities that Netflix clearly wasn’t trying to mask.

Kevin T. Porter, who is on the Gilmore Guys podcast, jokingly referenced the new show and it’s lack of creativity, tweeting out, “I think this has the potential to be as great and innovative as Aladdin (2019) or even The Lion King (2019).”

Another user put out a tweet that said, “Ginny and Georgia is literally so much like Gilmore Girls that I would not be surprised if there were a lawsuit LMAO.”

As the old saying goes, “where you lead, I will follow”. — Josh Kirsh (@jekrox) August 14, 2019

You mean to tell me that’s not Gilmore Girls? — chillin’ w/nobody (@chillinwnobody) August 13, 2019

Well now they’ve added kombucha, so it’s TOTALLY DIFFERENT 🤦🏻‍♀️ — missmwbat (@mwbat2010) August 14, 2019

The show, which is slated for 10 episodes, hasn’t received any expected release date, but if curious viewers are wondering what else could be in the plot, expect to see that the town’s juice bar is run by a man named Duke who becomes a love interest of Georgia, that Ginny becomes a struggling journalist and Georgia operates a AirBnb that she likes to refer to as, “The Butterfly Inn.”

Fans have been starving for more episodes of the revival, but maybe the only thing they’ll be getting is a knock-off version of the original.