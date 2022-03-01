Netflix Family-Friendly Originals to Watch in March 2022

March is here, and Netflix is making sure that even the youngest of its subscribers have plenty of stream. In recent years, the streamer has made a push to grow its library of family-friendly titles, and among the dozens of new titles headed to the streaming library this month are a number of new and returning Netflix Family originals.

The roundup of Netflix Family titles, eight in total, will begin appearing in the streaming library at the very start of the month, with the streamer’s hit revival of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe returning for its second outing on March 3. Also returning with new seasons are the beloved animated children’s series Chip and Potato and Mighty Express. The critically-acclaimed series Karma’s World will also be stocking a new season. Netflix will also be treating subscribers to two all-new Netflix Family titles.

To view the new lineup of Netflix Family content, you will need a Netflix subscription. The streamer offers three subscription tiers – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). Keep scrolling to see all of Netflix’s family-friendly originals coming in March, and don’t forget to take a look at all of the titles leaving Netflix next month!

‘He-Man and the Masters of the Universe’: Season 2

Netflix will be coming into the month strong, debuting the first of its Netflix Family titles on Thursday, March 3 with the premiere of Season 2 of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. A revival of 1980s children’s fantasy series, the show is set on Eternia, the first planet of creation, where the demonic tyrant Skeletor has risen with a field of dark armies at his command. As Skeletor sets out to capture Eternia’s kingdoms and Castle Grayskull, He-Man and his brave squad of rookie heroes rise to the mission of stopping him. In Season 2, as the of Eternos hangs in the balance, He-Man and the heroes forge new alliances – and new destinies – to outrun evil Skeletor’s pursuit of power.

‘Power Rangers Dino Fury’: Season 2

Also coming on March 3 is Season 2 of Power Rangers Dino Fury. The Netflix original title is centered around a new crew of Power Rangers, who, with the prehistoric force of the dinosaurs, must save earth from a menacing army of alien creatures attacking the planet. In Season, the group bands together with mighty new Dino Keys in an effort to to stop more squads of Sporix beasts – and revived enemies out for revenge.

‘Chip and Potato’: Season 3

Loveable pug Chip and his friends are returning for more fun-filled adventures on Tuesday, March 8 with the Season 3 premiere of Chip and Potato. The hit animated children’s series is created by Billy MacQueen, Catherine Williams, and Maddy Darrall. The show follows Chip, a young pug who starts kindergarten and tries new things with the help of her secret mouse pal Potato. In Season 3, “Chip’s learning even more about the great, big world with a little help from Potato – from getting her first haircut to getting on her first airplane!”

‘Karma’s World’: Season 2

Netflix is inviting subscribers back into Karma’s musical world for Season 2 of Karma’s World. Created by multi-award-winning American rapper, actor, producer, entrepreneur and philanthropist Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, the animated children’s series centers around 10-year-old Karma Grant, a lyrically gifted middle schooler, as she juggles rap dreams and rhyme schemes while using her talent, ambition and heart to solve any problem. In Season 2, available for streaming on Thursday, March 10, Karma will face new challenges that inspire new songs as she starts a new job, runs for school president and works to make a difference in her community.

‘Team Zenko Go’

An all-new Netflix Family title is debuting on the platform on Tuesday, March 15. Team Zenko Go follows Team Zenko Go, a secret squad of stealthy do-gooders made up of Niah, Ari, Ellie and Jax as they go undercover to help others and squash their town’s problems in secret! The voice cast includes Nakai Takawira as “Niah,” Hartley Bernier as Ari, Dominic Mariche as Jax, Penelope Good as Ellie, D’arcy Han as Auntie Yuki, and Tabitha St. Germain as Ponzu.

‘Transformers: BotBots’

On Friday, March 25, a new series, Tranformers: BotBots, will expand the Transformers universe. Executive produced by Kevin Burke and Chris Wyatt, the series centers on a fun-loving crew of BotBots, Transformers robots that disguise themselves as everyday amall objects. When the lights go out, the BotBots come out to play.

‘Mighty Express’: Season 6

March will also see the arrival of Mighty Express Season 6. The beloved animated family series is from he makers of Paw Patrol and set in the fictional town of Tracksville, where a team of Mighty Express trains and their kid friends overcome trouble on the tracks. In Season 6, set for a Tuesday, March 29 premiere, the team overcomes more trouble on the tracks with quick thinking and teamwork.

‘Super PupZ’

Joining the streamers growing Netflix Family library on Thursday, March 31 will be Super PupZ. The new animated series follows four superpowered pups as they work as a pack to help the new kid pals, as well as a furry alien friend, “in a cute and cuddly cosmic adventure!”