Netflix Dating Show Returning for New Season

Netflix’s favorite delinquents are coming back in a whole new way.

The international dating show Badly in Love, starring delinquent Japanese youth (otherwise known as yankii), is returning for a second season.

The first season featured a cast of rebellious teens as they clash with each other and eventually fall in love at a secluded academy. Most of the teens had colorful pasts marked by gang violence and lack of parental guidance.

While season one was set in the neon-lit city, season two will move to a seaside beach with an all new cast of teens. According to a Netflix press release, “Audiences connected deeply with the cast’s unfiltered emotions, fierce loyalty, and unexpected tenderness — a raw portrayal of yankii youth culture that led to an outpouring of requests for Season 2.”

Now that the second season is on the way, the show’s producer MEGUMI talked about her enthusiasm for what’s to come.

“I’m truly delighted that Season 2 has been greenlit so quickly,” she said. “Since the series’ release, it has been incredibly meaningful for all of us to see the yankii culture — something we consider to be ‘ultra-Japan’ — reach not only audiences in Japan, but viewers around the world. We will continue to pour our hearts into Season 2 so that audiences can experience even more of the raw charm of yankii who live every moment to the fullest.”

Season one of Badly in Love is streaming now on Netflix.