Netflix Country Music Movie Adds ‘Tulsa King’ Star and Beloved Singer

The upcoming Netflix mystery-thriller Heartland, starring Jessica Chastain as a country music megastar, is adding some major names to the cast.

Garrett Hedlund (Tulsa King), Ross Lynch (My Friend Dahmer), Jennifer Nettles (The Righteous Gemstones), and actor/singer Ben Dickey (Blaze) will now appear in the film. They join the previously announced Jessica Chastain, John Hawkes, and country singer Carter Faith.

The film will be written and directed by Shana Feste, who is best known for her film festival fare, including the 2018 dramedy Boundaries (featuring Peter Fonda’s last on-screen role) and the 2020 Sundance Film Festival hit Run Sweetheart Run, a supernatural horror-thriller.

The film’s synopsis reads: “Former country megastar Misty Jones (Chastain) comes out of seclusion to investigate the disappearance of her missing niece (Faith), a rising country musician, and must grapple with her own past and Nashville’s seedy underbelly. Her search uncovers a murky side of Nashville where no one, including Misty, is who they seem.”

Hedlund is the biggest addition to the cast and is known for his roles in critically acclaimed films like Dee Rees’ historical drama Mudbound and the Coen Brothers’ black comedy-drama Inside Llewyn Davis. He currently stars alongside Sylvester Stallone in Taylor Sheridan’s hit crime drama Tulsa King on Paramount+.

Heartland has yet to begin filming.