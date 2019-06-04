Netflix Confirms ‘Friends’ Will Not Leave in January, Will Remain ‘Throughout 2019’

Netflix confirmed for good that Friends will remain on the streaming service at least through the end of 2019.

The streaming service posted a photo of Ross (David Schwimmer) in an armadillo costume from the Season 7 episode, “The One With The Holiday Armadillo.”

“The Holiday Armadillo has granted your wish: Friends will still be there for you in the US throughout 2019,” the service announced.

The Holiday Armadillo has granted your wish: “Friends” will still be there for you in the US throughout 2019 pic.twitter.com/Yd0VqRzk3r — Netflix US (@netflix) December 3, 2018

The news was instantly celebrated by fans, many of whom could not contain their joy.

“YESSSSSS NEVER GET RID OF FRIENDS PLEASE IM CRYING,” one fan wrote.

“Listen here Netflix friends is the only thing I ever watch. I don’t watch your original series or whatever. DONT TAKE IT OFF. I WILL UNSUBSCRIBE. KEEP IT TILL IM OLD,” another superfan tweeted.

Netflix also went through its mentions to respond to some fans who were shocked to learn Friends might leave, including Riverdale actress Lili Reinhardt.

“Seriously why,” Reinhardt wrote early Monday.

“Fret not, Lili,” Netflix replied.

“Netflix is taking friends off on january 1st. looks like 2019 is already off to a bad start,” a fan wrote on Sunday.

“2019 saved! well … we’re trying to help,” Netflix replied.

Coincidentally, Reinhardt is now dating Cole Sprouse, who played Ross’ son in “The One With The Holiday Armadillo” and plays Jughead on Riverdale.

Rumors that Friends would be leaving Netflix started this weekend, when the site showed a Jan. 1, 2019 expiration date under the title. The news inspired thousands of tweets and a petition that garnered over 50,000 signatures by the time it was closed.

“Many people love the show Friends, no matter how old it gets. It’s helped so many people get through life, and Netflix is most likely their only source of watching it. So even though this might seem stupid, please help and sign the petition,” the petition author wrote.

Netflix content chief Ted Sarandos said its “departure is just a rumor.” Then, the expiration date suddenly disappeared.

All 10 seasons of Friends, which aired on NBC from 1994 to 2004, have been available on Netflix since 2015. At the moment, it is the only place you can stream the series, but episodes are still in syndication on TBS and Viacom cable networks.

Since the show is owned by WarnerMedia, The Hollywood Reporter notes it is likely to really leave Netflix at the end of 2019. In 2020, it could jump to WarnerMedia’s own streaming service, which is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2019. It is expected to have three tiers, one for movies, another for original programming and blockbusters, and a third that will add library content and third-party programming.

