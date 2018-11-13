Netflix Cancels Premiere of Sandra Bullock’s ‘Bird Box’ Due to California Wildfires

Netflix cancelled the red carpet premiere event for Sandra Bullock‘s film Bird Box on Monday out of respect for victims of the California wildfires.

The screening of the film, from director Susanne Bier, still took place at the TCL Chinese Theater as part of the AFI Fest. Bird Box also stars Sarah Paulson, John Malkovich and Machine Gun Kelly. It is based on Josh Malerman’s novel about a woman and two children surviving in a dystopian world.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Our hearts are with the victims, families and brave first responders for both the Borderline shooting and California wildfires. In light of these tragedies, we will be cancelling tonight’s AFI FEST red carpet coverage for Bird Box,” Netflix said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “The screening will continue as planned. We thank you in advance for understanding and encourage you to support one of the many organizations who are helping those impacted.”

Netflix also shared contact information for the Red Cross and Humane Society.

On Sunday, Netflix cancelled the red carpet event for the Coen Brothers’ The Ballad of Buster Scruggs during the AFI Fest. Paramount Pictures also cancelled the Sunday red carpet and after party for Mark Wahlberg’s new comedy Instant Family.

The Woolsey Fire started on Thursday and continues to burn across Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. According to KABC, the fire has burned more than 93,000 acres, but officials said it is now 30 percent contained. The 101 Freeway was reopened, but evacuation orders are still in effect for Malibu, Calabasas, Topanga, Hidden Hills, Bell Canyon and parts of West Hills. The death toll from the fire remains at two.

Firefighters took advantage of a lull in the Santa Ana Wins on Saturday, but winds picked up again by Sunday afternoon.

Cal Fire reported that 435 structures have been destroyed and 22 others are damaged, but more than 57,000 are still threatened. At least 200,000 people are still evacuated.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Southern California Edison sent a report to the California Public Utilities Commission to report that there was an outage near where the fire began. However, they cautioned that there were no signs from fire officials that its equipment was to blame, notes KABC.

“The only thing that I can tell you at this moment is that the fire is still under investigation at the origin, and we’re not ruling out anything,” Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby told reporters Monday. “We’re looking at human cause, arson, utilities, and once we can get to the point where we can release our findings, which we don’t have any yet, once we can release those publicly, we will.”

Photo credit:Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI