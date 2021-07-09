Netflix Cancels Drama Series After 1 Season

✖

Netflix has canceled the fantasy drama series Cursed after just one season. Deadline reported that the relatively new show, which premiered on Netflix in July 2020, is not coming back for a second season. The drama starred 13 Reasons Why's Katherine Langford, Devon Terrell, Gustaf Skarsgard and Daniel Sharman, all of whom have "been released to pursue other opportunities," the outlet reports.

Per the official logline, Cursed was a “re-imagining of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue (Langford), a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother’s death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur (Terrell), a young mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin (Skarsgard) and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther.”

Many fans of the show took to social media to complain about Netflix's quiet decision. "Netflix is becoming the Syfy of streaming services - greenlighting and then cancelling their shows," one Twitter user wrote. "I liked this show," another fan lamented. "This show was truly cursed by Netflix! Katherine Langford deserves better!" someone else said.

Others hoped that the series would get picked up by another streaming service, something that is unlikely to happen. "This is soooooo stupid! I am so angry and sad. Cursed was one of my favorite Netflix shows! Hopefully @hbomax or @hulu or

@disneyplus will pick up Cursed and give it another season," one fan wrote.

Netflix has become notorious for canceling fan-favorite shows after just a few — or even one, in this case — seasons. Last week, the platform canceled four comedies all at once: Kevin James' NASCAR series The Crew; Gabriel Iglesias' Mr. Iglesias; Katharine McPhee's Country Comfort; and the sexy dominatrix series Bonding.