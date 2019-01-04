Netflix’s ‘Bird Box’: Meet the Cast

Netflix’s latest film phenomenon Bird Box has taken the internet and movie fans by surprise.

The story of a group of people fighting to survive the attack of mysterious beings captured the hearts of 45 million people users in its first week and has become a cultural zeitgeist.

With Sandra Bullock leading the star-studded cast of the popular film, there are many other faces in the cast that you will definitely recognize from other beloved roles.

Sandra Bullock

Bullock leads the cast in the role of Malorie, a pregnant woman who seeks refuge in a house filled with strangers and finds herself alone rowing down a river with two children as they attempt to seek shelter.

One of the first memes from the movie to go viral came after someone called Bullock “the woman from Bird Box,” though that is hardly her first starring role. The actress has led a series of popular films including, Miss Congeniality, Two Weeks Notice, Gravity, Speed and The Proposal.

Trevante Rhodes

Rhodes stars alongside Bullock in the role of Tom, one of the survivors who later falls in love with Malorie and helps her and the children survive.

Rhodes rose to prominence after his starring role in the Oscar-winning movie Moonlight and the film Predator. He also made an appearance in Jay-Z’s music video for “Family Feud”.

John Malkovich

Malkovich’s Douglas was the grumpy old man in the refugee house, sometimes seeming like a selfish character, but is ultimately revealed to have a good heart.

Malkovich has had quite a few big hits, including the film Being John Malkovich. The actor also appeared in In The Line of Fire and Dangerous Liaisons. He also currently filming a new TV show titled The New Pope.

Sarah Paulson

Paulson had the short-lived but standout role of Malorie’s sister Jessica in the film.

The actress is best known for her starring roles on series, such as American Horror Story and American Crime Story. Paulson has also made her splash in different films, including Ocean’s 8 and the upcoming M. Night Shyamalan film Glass.

Jacki Weaver

Weaver stood out among the survivors as Cheryl, who was there in one of the most difficult moments in the film to help Malorie and the other strangers in the house.

Before the Netflix film, Weaver was known for roles in The Silver Linings Playbook and The Five-Year Engagement.

Rosa Salazar

The actress played Lucy, a police officer who betrayed her fellow survivors to be with one she used to hate in the beginning of the disaster.

Salazar also had roles in the Maze Runner Series, and played the role of Zoe in NBC’s Parenthood. The actress also had a standout recurring role during the first season of American Horror Story as one of the ghosts in the Murder House.

Danielle MacDonald

Olympia was the other pregnant survivor in the house, and MacDonald just recently became well known for yet another Netflix original film.

MacDonald most recently starred as the main character of Netflix’s Dumplin’ alongside Jennifer Aniston. Before that, the actress had guest-starring roles on series like Glee, Pretty Little Liars and American Horror Story.

Lil Rel Howery

Charlie spent most of his time at the house throwing out conspiracy theories and talking about his novel, but his brave actions got the survivors to safety when it really mattered.

Howery also had a standout role in beloved horror film Get Out, where he played TSA agent Rod Williams.

Tom Hollander

Tom Hollander played Gary, a man who mysteriously arrives at the house and wreaks havoc on the survivors’ lives.

The actor is most recently starred in Bohemian Rhapsody and About Time. He is also known for his roles on television shows like The Night Manager and American Dad.

Machine Gun Kelly

The rapper may be known for his music, and his friendship with Pete Davidson, but his role as Felix is not his first time acting.

Kelly also played the role of Wesley in Roadies and appeared in The Land and Beyond the Lights.

BD Wong

Wong played Greg in the film, one of the survivors who bravely thought trying to see the being on camera would change his fate.

The actor is best known for his role as Dr. Wu in Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World. He has also starred on Mr. Robot as Whiterose since 2015, and in Law & Order: SVU from Season 2 to 14.

Vivien Lyra Blair

Blair captivated audiences in her role as Girl on the Netflix film. The 5-year-old child star has also had starring roles on Band Aid and Waco.

Julian Edwards

6-year-old Edwards played Boy, though you may know him from appearances on other beloved shows.

He had a role on Hulu’s Runaways and a guest-starring role on Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life.

Parminder Nagra

At the beginning of the movie, Nagra made her debut as Dr. Lapham, Malorie’s at-times hilarious OBGYN, who turned out to play a bigger role in the film later on.

The actress also made appearances on the film Bend It Like Beckham as well as roles on series like ER and The Blacklist.

Bird Box is currently available to stream on Netflix.