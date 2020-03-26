Everything Coming to Netflix in April 2020

With April just days away and the promise of better days ahead, Netflix is helping millions of viewers for the long stretch amid the ongoing pandemic crisis by preparing to drop dozens of new movies and TV shows onto its streaming platform. Some titles will drop on April 1, as others make their way onto the streaming giant throughout the month. For those eager to get their binge on, feast your eyes on new and returning Netflix series, and don’t forget to catch up on binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
COMING 4/1
David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
How to Fix a Drug Scandal — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Nailed It!: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
40 Days and 40 Nights
Bloodsport
Cadillac Records
Can’t Hardly Wait
Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
Community: Season 1-6
Deep Impact
God’s Not Dead
Just Friends
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Kim’s Convenience: Season 4
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Minority Report
Molly’s Game
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends
Promised Land
Road to Perdition
Salt
School Daze
Sherlock Holmes
Soul Plane
Sunrise in Heaven
Taxi Driver
The Death of Stalin
The Girl with All the Gifts
The Hangover
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Roommate
The Runaways
The Social Network
Wildling
COMING 4/2 – 4/9
Avail. 4/2/20:
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
Avail. 4/3/20:
Coffee & Kareem — NETFLIX FILM
La casa de papel: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Money Heist: The Phenomenon — NETFLIX FILM
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy — NETFLIX FAMILY
StarBeam — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 4/4/20:
Angel Has Fallen
Avail. 4/5/20:
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Avail. 4/6/20:
The Big Show Show — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 4/7/20:
TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/9/20:
Hi Score Girl: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
COMING 4/10 – 4/16
Avail. 4/10/20:
Brews Brothers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
LA Originals — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
La vie scolaire — NETFLIX FILM
Love Wedding Repeat — NETFLIX FILM
The Main Event — NETFLIX FILM
Tigertail — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 4/14/20:
Chris D’Elia: No Pain — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Avail. 4/15/20:
The Innocence Files — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Outer Banks — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/16/20:
Despicable Me
Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fauda: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hail, Caesar!
Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Jem and the Holograms
COMING 4/17 – 4/22
Avail. 4/17/20:
Betonrausch — NETFLIX FILM
#blackAF — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) — NETFLIX FILM
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Legado en los huesos — NETFLIX FILM
Sergio — NETFLIX FILM
Too Hot to Handle — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/18/20:
The Green Hornet
Avail. 4/20/20:
Cooked with Cannabis — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Midnight Gospel — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Vatican Tapes
Avail. 4/21/20:
Bleach: The Assault
Bleach: The Bount
Middleditch & Schwartz — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Middleditch & Schwartz: Dream Job
Middleditch & Schwartz: Law School Magic
Middleditch & Schwartz: Parking Lot Wedding
Avail. 4/22/20:
Absurd Planet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Circus of Books — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
El silencio del pantano — NETFLIX FILM
The Plagues of Breslau — NETFLIX FILM
The Willoughbys — NETFLIX FILM
Win the Wilderness — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
COMING 4/23 – 4/30
Avail. 4/23/20:
The House of Flowers : Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/24/20:
After Life: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Extraction — NETFLIX FILM
Hello Ninja: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Avail. 4/25/20:
The Artist
Django Unchained
Avail. 4/26/20:
The Last Kingdom: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/27/20:
Battle: Los Angeles
Never Have I Ever — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/29/20:
A Secret Love — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Extracurricular — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Nadiya’s Time to Eat — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Summertime — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/30/20:
Dangerous Lies — NETFLIX FILM
Drifting Dragons — NETFLIX ANIME
The Forest of Love: Deep Cut — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) — NETFLIX FILM
The Victims’ Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
COMING SOON:
ARASHI’s Diary – Voyage (New Episodes) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Circle Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The King: Eternal Monarch — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
PODCASTS:
Netflix Is A Daily Joke – Featuring daily jokes from your favorite Netflix stand up specials including Iliza Shlesinger, Ellen DeGeneres, Jerry Seinfeld and more.
Post Play – Join Jason Bateman and Chris Mundy for a 3-part in-depth conversation about the new series of Ozark, launching April 1st.
BINGE-WORTHY TITLES TO ADD TO YOUR LIST:
Before you can get your hands on those brand-new April titles above, check out these other fan-favorite original Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
Ozark – Season 3: Now’s the time to catch up on Ozark, which is set to release its third season on March 27. In Ozark, financial planner Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) suddenly relocates the family from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Missouri Ozarks to start anew after he launders money for the Mexican cartel. Season 2 dealt with the consequences of the risks he took in Season 1, as well as his expanding family dynamic with his wife (Laura Linney) and kids (Skylar Gaertner, Sofia Hublitz). Supporting actress Julia Garner took home an Emmy for her performance in 2019, as Bateman also earned an Emmy for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor.
Season 3 of Ozark is available to stream on March 27.
‘UGLY DELICIOUS’ – SEASON 2
Ugly Delicious returns for a second season from James Beard Award-Winning Chef David Chang and Academy Award-Winner Morgan Neville. The second season of the hit series continues to challenge both our taste buds and our minds as Chef Chang travels the world with writers and chefs, activists and artists, who use food as a vehicle to break down cultural barriers, tackle misconceptions and uncover shared experiences. And this season ventures into more of the unknown, including the world of parenting as Chang gears up to become a first time father. Special guests include Nick Kroll, Aziz Ansari, Padma Lakshmi, food writers Helen Rosner and Chris Ying, Danny McBride, Bill Simmons, and Dave Choe among others.
Stream Season 2 of Ugly Delicious is available to stream starting March 6.
‘THE PHARMACIST’ – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
In 1999, after losing his son in a drug-related shooting in New Orleans and lacking answers from police, a small town pharmacist – Dan Schneider – beats the odds when he embarks on a dogged pursuit to find and bring his son’s killer to justice. But months later, the ripple effects of his son’s addiction and tragic death would find him again when a troubling number of young, seemingly healthy people begin visiting Dan’s pharmacy with high dose prescriptions for OxyContin.
Sensing a crisis long before the opioid epidemic had gained nationwide attention, Dan stakes a mission: Save the lives of other sons and daughters within his community. Then take the fight to Big Pharma itself. Directed by Julia Willoughby Nason and Jenner Furst (Time: The Kalief Browder Story, Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story), The Pharmacist shows how one man channeled his grief into a crusade that helped bring a reckoning against the powerful figures behind the nation’s devastating opioid epidemic.
The Pharmacist is streaming now on Netflix.
‘LOVE IS BLIND’ – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
In Love is Blind, a three-week event, singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with…without ever having seen them. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time.
Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 10-part series will uncover whether looks or age do matter, or if love really is blind.
Love Is Blind is streaming now on Netflix.