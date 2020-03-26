Everything Coming to Netflix in April 2020

With April just days away and the promise of better days ahead, Netflix is helping millions of viewers for the long stretch amid the ongoing pandemic crisis by preparing to drop dozens of new movies and TV shows onto its streaming platform. Some titles will drop on April 1, as others make their way onto the streaming giant throughout the month. For those eager to get their binge on, feast your eyes on new and returning Netflix series, and don’t forget to catch up on binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Once you’re finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in April, head over to see what’s on the chopping block.

COMING 4/1

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

How to Fix a Drug Scandal — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Nailed It!: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

40 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can’t Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Community: Season 1-6

Deep Impact

God’s Not Dead

Just Friends

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kim’s Convenience: Season 4

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Minority Report

Molly’s Game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends

Promised Land

Road to Perdition

Salt

School Daze

Sherlock Holmes

Soul Plane

Sunrise in Heaven

Taxi Driver

The Death of Stalin

The Girl with All the Gifts

The Hangover

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Roommate

The Runaways

The Social Network

Wildling

COMING 4/2 – 4/9

Avail. 4/2/20:

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

Avail. 4/3/20:

Coffee & Kareem — NETFLIX FILM

La casa de papel: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Money Heist: The Phenomenon — NETFLIX FILM

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy — NETFLIX FAMILY

StarBeam — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 4/4/20:

Angel Has Fallen

Avail. 4/5/20:

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Avail. 4/6/20:

The Big Show Show — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 4/7/20:

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/9/20:

Hi Score Girl: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

COMING 4/10 – 4/16

Avail. 4/10/20:

Brews Brothers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

LA Originals — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

La vie scolaire — NETFLIX FILM

Love Wedding Repeat — NETFLIX FILM

The Main Event — NETFLIX FILM

Tigertail — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 4/14/20:

Chris D’Elia: No Pain — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Avail. 4/15/20:

The Innocence Files — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Outer Banks — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/16/20:

Despicable Me

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fauda: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hail, Caesar!

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Jem and the Holograms

COMING 4/17 – 4/22

Avail. 4/17/20:

Betonrausch — NETFLIX FILM

#blackAF — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) — NETFLIX FILM

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Legado en los huesos — NETFLIX FILM

Sergio — NETFLIX FILM

Too Hot to Handle — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/18/20:

The Green Hornet

Avail. 4/20/20:

Cooked with Cannabis — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Midnight Gospel — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Vatican Tapes

Avail. 4/21/20:

Bleach: The Assault

Bleach: The Bount

Middleditch & Schwartz — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Middleditch & Schwartz: Dream Job

Middleditch & Schwartz: Law School Magic

Middleditch & Schwartz: Parking Lot Wedding

Avail. 4/22/20:

Absurd Planet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Circus of Books — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

El silencio del pantano — NETFLIX FILM

The Plagues of Breslau — NETFLIX FILM

The Willoughbys — NETFLIX FILM

Win the Wilderness — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 4/23 – 4/30

Avail. 4/23/20:

The House of Flowers : Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/24/20:

After Life: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Extraction — NETFLIX FILM

Hello Ninja: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Avail. 4/25/20:

The Artist

Django Unchained

Avail. 4/26/20:

The Last Kingdom: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/27/20:

Battle: Los Angeles

Never Have I Ever — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/29/20:

A Secret Love — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Extracurricular — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Nadiya’s Time to Eat — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Summertime — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/30/20:

Dangerous Lies — NETFLIX FILM

Drifting Dragons — NETFLIX ANIME

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) — NETFLIX FILM

The Victims’ Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING SOON:

ARASHI’s Diary – Voyage (New Episodes) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Circle Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The King: Eternal Monarch — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

PODCASTS:

Netflix Is A Daily Joke – Featuring daily jokes from your favorite Netflix stand up specials including Iliza Shlesinger, Ellen DeGeneres, Jerry Seinfeld and more.

Post Play – Join Jason Bateman and Chris Mundy for a 3-part in-depth conversation about the new series of Ozark, launching April 1st.

BINGE-WORTHY TITLES TO ADD TO YOUR LIST:

Before you can get your hands on those brand-new April titles above, check out these other fan-favorite original Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

Ozark – Season 3: Now’s the time to catch up on Ozark, which is set to release its third season on March 27. In Ozark, financial planner Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) suddenly relocates the family from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Missouri Ozarks to start anew after he launders money for the Mexican cartel. Season 2 dealt with the consequences of the risks he took in Season 1, as well as his expanding family dynamic with his wife (Laura Linney) and kids (Skylar Gaertner, Sofia Hublitz). Supporting actress Julia Garner took home an Emmy for her performance in 2019, as Bateman also earned an Emmy for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor.

Season 3 of Ozark is available to stream on March 27.

‘UGLY DELICIOUS’ – SEASON 2

Ugly Delicious returns for a second season from James Beard Award-Winning Chef David Chang and Academy Award-Winner Morgan Neville. The second season of the hit series continues to challenge both our taste buds and our minds as Chef Chang travels the world with writers and chefs, activists and artists, who use food as a vehicle to break down cultural barriers, tackle misconceptions and uncover shared experiences. And this season ventures into more of the unknown, including the world of parenting as Chang gears up to become a first time father. Special guests include Nick Kroll, Aziz Ansari, Padma Lakshmi, food writers Helen Rosner and Chris Ying, Danny McBride, Bill Simmons, and Dave Choe among others.

Stream Season 2 of Ugly Delicious is available to stream starting March 6.

‘THE PHARMACIST’ – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In 1999, after losing his son in a drug-related shooting in New Orleans and lacking answers from police, a small town pharmacist – Dan Schneider – beats the odds when he embarks on a dogged pursuit to find and bring his son’s killer to justice. But months later, the ripple effects of his son’s addiction and tragic death would find him again when a troubling number of young, seemingly healthy people begin visiting Dan’s pharmacy with high dose prescriptions for OxyContin.

Sensing a crisis long before the opioid epidemic had gained nationwide attention, Dan stakes a mission: Save the lives of other sons and daughters within his community. Then take the fight to Big Pharma itself. Directed by Julia Willoughby Nason and Jenner Furst (Time: The Kalief Browder Story, Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story), The Pharmacist shows how one man channeled his grief into a crusade that helped bring a reckoning against the powerful figures behind the nation’s devastating opioid epidemic.

The Pharmacist is streaming now on Netflix.

‘LOVE IS BLIND’ – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In Love is Blind, a three-week event, singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with…without ever having seen them. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time.

Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 10-part series will uncover whether looks or age do matter, or if love really is blind.

Love Is Blind is streaming now on Netflix.