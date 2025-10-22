Netflix Announces Sequel to One of Its Greatest Movies

The Mitchells and the machines are gearing up for round two.

Sony Pictures Animation and Netflix announced today that a sequel to the 2021 animated hit The Mitchells vs. the Machines is officially in development.

Guillermo Martinez (who wrote the first film) and JP Sans (The Bad Guys 2) are set to co-direct the film, and the Molyneux Sisters (The Great North) will write the script. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller will produce the film. As with the first, the new movie will debut on Netflix.

It’s a bit surprising that it took this long for a sequel to be greenlit. The first film was originally slated for a theatrical release until the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and thus Sony sold the rights to the film to Netflix for over $100 million.

It went on to be the streamer’s biggest animated hit (until fellow Sony-Netflix collaboration KPop Demon Hunters took the world by storm this year) and was nominated for Best Animated Feature at that year’s Academy Awards.

The first film’s official synopsis says it “follows the titular family as they drive their eldest daughter, Katie (Abbi Jacobson), across the country to film school in California. While en route, a rogue AI called PAL (Olivia Colman) commanders an army of robots to launch a worldwide rebellion against humanity. It’s up to the Mitchells — including Katie’s technophobic father, Rick (Danny McBride), overly sweet mother, Linda (Maya Rudolph) and hyperactive younger brother, Aaron (Mike Rianda) — to save the day.”

The Mitchells vs. the Machines is streaming now on Netflix. The sequel will begin production next year.