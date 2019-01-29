Netflix’s Amy Poehler, Brie Larson and Gina Rodriguez Movies Receive Spring Release Dates

Three movies from three huge female stars are reportedly on their way to Netflix: Brie Larson‘s Unicorn Store, Gina Rodriguez‘s Someone Great and Amy Poehler‘s Wine Country.

In the next few months, there will be a lot of great new comedy on Netflix. The streaming giant has three new original movies on the way this spring, according to Collider‘s Jeff Sneider.

The entertainment reporter posted tentative release dates on Twitter on Monday. He wrote that Unicorn Store, acomedy by Larson, Joan Cusack and Samuel L. Jackson, will be available to stream “sometime in April.” On April 19, Rodriguez’s new romantic comedy, Someone Great will reportedly drop, and Poehler’s Wine Country will follow on May 10.

All three movies feature their famous female leads both in front of and behind the camera. Unicorn Store was directed by Larson—her first ever feature as a director. Poehler is also the director of Wine Country, though she has overseen four TV episodes before. Rodriguez, meanwhile, is a producer on Someone Great.

Unicorn Store is the only one of these three movies to have been seen already, as it premiered at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. It has a 5.1 rating on IMDb and a 67 percent rating among critics on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer. The movie did not do as well among fans, with an average audience score of 42 percent.

Meanwhile, Wine Country brings together some of Poehler’s most beloved collaborators under her direction. The cast includes Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch and Jason Schwartzman, among others. It follows a group of friends on a road trip to Napa, where they intend to celebrate a 50th birthday. The movie is one of Netflix’s most hotly anticipated originals of the year, but the May 10 release date still has yet to be confirmed.

Finally, Someone Great has a lot of buzz around it as well. Rodriguez shares the screen with Rosario Dawson, Lakeith Stanfield and other big names. This one is also a road comedy, following a woman on the rebound from a nasty breakup traveling to New York with her two best friends. The release date for Someone Great has also not yet been confirmed by Netflix.