Netflix Adding Extremely Raunchy Comedy in August

Netflix is dropping something pretty silly onto feeds near the end of the summer. As noted in our handy guide to Netflix's August offerings, Sausage Party will be added to the streamer's lineups on Aug. 23. Is it a while to wait? Sure it is, but it is also something that the wait is worth it for those who decide to take it on.

Amazon is currently working on a sequel spinoff titled Sausage Party: Foodtopia, with most of the voice cast returning sometime in 2024. This includes Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Jonah Hill, Bill Hader, Paul Rudd, Danny McBride, Bill Hader, and several other usual suspects for movies like this.

Rogen, Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz and Edward Norton are all returning for the Amazon series in 2024, with Ariel Shaffir and Kyle Hunter serving as the showrunners. It's the latest revival project turning a film into a series that has landed on platforms, which could be bad news if you're expecting the flow of a movie with the sequel.

It's been a few years since the film hit theaters in Aug. 2016, grossing $141.3 million against a budget of $19 million and standing as the highest-grossing R-rated animation film. This would be beaten in 2020 by Demon Slayer: Mugen Train.

The basic idea is a supermarket's items are all anthropomorphic who live their lives believing that shoppers are gods and when are purchased, they're transported to the great beyond. There will be some realizations, comedy, and lots of raunchy humor all coming from a hot dog with teeth, some strong ethnic stereotypes, and a villainous douche. There's also murder, so keep that in mind before streaming with the kiddos. Murder and torture ahead!

There were some behind-the-scenes issues with the film's treatment of its animators. Several were blacklisted and uncredited in the film after complaining about poor working conditions and working overtime shifts without pay. A total of 36 animators out of the films 83 total were blacklisted. It would take until 2019 apparently for any restitution of overtime pay to be approved in a British Columbia Employment Standards Branch decision.