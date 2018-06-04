Netflix’s ‘3%’ Gets Season 3

The Brazilian Netflix series 3% was renewed for a third season on Monday. New episodes of the dystopian sci-fi series will debut in 2019.

“3%” has been renewed for a third season! pic.twitter.com/tSk9AEnGIW — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) June 4, 2018

Netflix announced the renewal on Twitter Monday morning. “3% has been renewed for a third season,” the streaming service said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The ambitious series was created by Pedro Aguilera and is based on a 2009 pilot. 3% is Netflix‘s first Portuguese-language series and debuted in November 2016. Season two launched in April.

3% is set in a future society where the world is divided between those who live in the poverty-stricken, crime-ridden Inland and the Offshore, where people live in wealth and without worry of hunger. When Inland residents turn 20, they get to compete for a chance to move to Offshore by completing a series of difficult challenges called the “Process.” However there is one big catch: only 3 percent of the entrants complete the challenges.

Bianco Comparato stars as Michele Santana, Michel Gomes plays Fernando Carvahlo and Rodolfo Valente plays Rafael Moreira. Joao Miguel plays Equinzel, the chief of the Process.

The rest of the main cast inluces Vaneza Oliveira. Rafael Lozano, Viviane Porto, Samuel de Assis, Cynthia Senek, Laila Garin, Bruno Fagundes and Thais Lago.

As Decider points out, Netflix also posted a 30-second video with Rafael, Oliveira’s Joanna and Comparato’s Michele. These characters are members of a rebellion called the Cause, which hopes to overthrow the unequal system.

3% is just one of the many international shows Netflix has available for customers in the U.S. Others include Call The Midwife, Cable Girls, Quiz From God, Club de Cuervos, The Time In Between, Ingobernable, Dark and Money Heist.

In April, Netflix reported that its original show blitz has helped fuel growth around the world. According to Reuters, Netflix said 7.4 million customers signed up form January to March, far more than Wall Street expected. Revenue jumped 40 percent compared to last year, to $3.7 billion. It now has 125 million subscribers, up from 117.6 million last year.

In May, Netflix became the most valuable entertainment company in the world, surpassing the Walt Disney Company.

In a recent interview with The Hindu, Netflix CEO and co-founder Reed Hastings said the service’s biggest challenge as it expands internationally is to create a balance between local and international content.

“Our job is to make sure that there is plenty of supply and then the personalisation helps to make it relevant for each person,” Hastings explained. “Today, we are investing in Hindi-English crossover content which has viewers not just in India but also in the U.K., Canada, the U.S. and throughout the Middle-East and even Africa.”

Photo credit: Twitter/Netflix