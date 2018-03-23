Netflix Series ’13 Reasons Why’ Will Include Suicide Warning

Going forward, Netflix is including a suicide warning video in front of episodes of the dramatic series 13 Reasons Why.

The clip has already been added to the first season episodes and will also play before episodes of the upcoming second season, according to the NY Post.

In the video, stars of the show speak directly to the audience and encourage them to seek help if they feel they have suicidal thoughts, and also suggest that they avoid watching the show if they feel the subject matter may be triggering for them.

Netflix scored a major hit with 13 Reasons Why, and the show’s star Katherine Langford, who picked up a Golden Globes nomination for her performance, commented on the red carpet how “surreal” the evening was for her.

While speaking to Access Online, Langford was asked if she was still “reeling” from the reality of her nomination, to which she replied, “It’s a very…surreal night for me.”

Langford went on to say that last year she was watching the awards show from her home and remembered fellow Netflix Original Series actress Claire Foy winning in the category for Best Actress Television Performance by an Actress (Drama) for her role in The Crown.

“Tonight, to be nominated alongside her, as well as the other actresses, is just incredible. That, and the fact that’s my first Golden Globes, the 75th annual Golden Globes, and also tonight’s movement for ‘Time’s Up,’ it’s just a wonderful moment,” Langford added.

Ultimately, the award went to Elisabeth Moss for her performances in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale.

#13ReasonsWhy‘s Katherine Langford looked stunning at her first ever #GoldenGlobes and talks @selenagomez‘s involvement and support in season 2. pic.twitter.com/EwuSbqxkIk — Access (@accessonline) January 8, 2018

Langford plays the role of Hannah in 13 Reasons Why. On the show, Hannah is a girl who completes suicide after suffering a series of demoralizing circumstances brought on by her school peers.

After the first season ended, many wondered how, or if, the character could return. Brian Yorkey, the series’ showrunner assured fans that “there’s quite a bit more of Hannah’s story to tell.”

Earlier this year, Langford also spoke about her role in the upcoming second season, confirming, “We’re going to see Hannah in flashbacks.”

“We’re going to see parts of Hannah’s life that we didn’t in season one,” Langford added. “We haven’t really gone into that much detail but I know that we’re going to continue that dialogue and keep developing the story.”