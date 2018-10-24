Netflix: 10 Popular Shows That Were Canceled

Netflix has had a string of shocking cancellations in the last few months, and some fans are still bitter.

Netflix broke into the entertainment world by licensing exiting content for DVD rentals and streaming. Before long, the company turned its profits into original content, and over time those shows and movies have come to dominate much of the entertainment world. Fans drop everything when Netflix drops a new season of their favorite show, but they also feel a more sharp sense of betrayal when the company cancels something they love.

A lot of fans have been feeling that sting lately, as Netflix has ended some its most popular, promising or longest-running shows this year. Even before that, a Netflix cancellation somehow hit harder than a network decision, and people are not shy about telling the streaming giant how they feel.

It is hard to fault Netflix for these decisions, however, in part because they have all kinds of data that viewers do not. Unlike TV and cable networks, which rely on outdated Nielsen ratings, Netflix can track every detail of its subscribers viewing habits, and collate them into precise metrics on a show’s value. This makes it almost certain that if Netflix drops a show, it was a sound financial decision.

That does not make it hurt any less when your favorite goes by the wayside, of course. Netflix is riding high at the moment, with more money than anyone could ever know what to do with. Still, it would be nice to see the company take more chances on the underdogs.

Here is a look at some of Netflix’s most heartbreaking cancellations to date.

Orange Is The New Black

Orange Is The New Black is a groundbreaking series that many feel could only be done with the freedom and flexibility of Netflix. Still, all good things must come to an end, and this month the company announced that the upcoming seventh season would be the show’s final one. While the news hurt, at least fans get one more collection of episodes to say goodbye knowingly, rather than having the rug pulled out from under them.

House of Cards

House of Cards was one of the first flagship series in Netflix original content, standing beside giants such as Breaking Bad and other huge dramas. The series’ fate was thrown into confusion when star Kevin Spacey was fired following a string of sexual assault allegations.

In reality, House of Cards was already scheduled to end after its sixth season, and Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) was always set to take center stage. The show made few changes to accommodate Spacey’s fall from grace.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt got something of an unceremonious cancellation back in May, when it was announced just after the series’ fourth season aired. Netflix promised to wrap up any loose ends from the show in a big finale movie, but there is no word on when that will come to fruition. The series was created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, and seen as their big follow-up to 30 Rock.

The Get Down

Last spring, Netflix quietly canceled The Get Down after just one season, despite an enthusiastic response on social media. The show faced lots of issues behind the scenes, and it was unfairly compared to other major hits at the time, including other Netflix originals. The show was created by Baz Luhrmann, who told Variety that getting momentum with the fledgling company had been difficult.

“I really believed that I was sort of going to be an uncle to the project,” Luhrmann said. “The mechanism that pre-existed to create TV shows didn’t really work for this show. At every step of the way there was no precedent for what we were doing. The standard process really didn’t work, so progressively, I was drawn more and more into the center of it.”

Longmire

Another sudden cancellation was Longmire, a show Netflix saved from cancellation at A&E. After making three more seasons of the crime drama, Netflix canceled it last fall, not long after season 6 aired. In public statements, the cast and crew mostly thanked Netflix for giving them as much extra time as they did.

The Defenders

Netflix and Marvel had a promising future together back when Daredevil first premiered. By the time they got to their big crossover series, The Defenders, however, the excitement had cooled. The show that brought all four of Marvel’s “street level” heroes together was met with a collective sigh, and numerous cast members have been quoted saying that there will not be another season.

Iron Fist

The superhero carnage continued when Netflix officially canceled Iron Fist this year. While he was the least liked of the Defenders, many fans were still sad to see Finn Jones leave the role of the conflicted Kung Fu master. Shortly after that, Netflix announced that Luke Cage would not return either, spelling bad news for its collaborations with Marvel. Still, the streaming giant has promised that all is not lost, with new episodes of Jessica Jones and The Punisher reportedly in production.

Seven Seconds

Crime drama Seven Seconds got just one season to tell its story before Netflix decided not to move forward. The show was effectively recategorized as a limited series, and Neflix’s VP of Original Content, Cindy Holland, said that the company was proud of the show as it stands.

“We loved working with Veena, Regina and the cast and crew of Seven Seconds,” Holland said in a statement published by TVLine. “Together they created a compelling, timely and relevant crime drama. The first season is a complete, stand-alone story that we are proud to feature on Netflix for years to come.”

Sense8

No show has had as odd a cancellation and renewal journey as Sense8 — at least not on Netflix. The series was dropped after two seasons; however, in a move almost undeniably influenced by fan outcry, Netflix ended up bringing it back for a massive finale. Sense8 had a special 2-hour long finale, which satisfied many of the fans who were sad to see it go in the first place.

Bloodline

The cancellation of Bloodline after 4 seasons was seen as an historic move at the time. Back in 2016, many joked that this was the first original series they could remember Netflix canceling, as the streaming giant tended to let shows run wild. The series starred Kyle Chandler, Linda Cardellini, Sissy Spacek and Ben Mendelsohn. Despite an all-star cast, a cult following and even award show buzz, the show was dropped, showing that even Netflix is beholden to the bottom line.