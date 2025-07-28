Nearly 100 Movies and TV Shows Coming to Peacock in August 2025

August is almost here, and Peacock is getting a head start on the new month by giving subscribers a glimpse at the TV shows and movies joining the streaming lineup.

NBCUniversal’s streamer has unveiled the complete list of titles arriving in August 2025, a list that includes Twisted Metal Season 2 new episodes of Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Bring It On, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, and more.

Peacock’s expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $7.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs an additional $6 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in August 2025 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).

Aug. 1

27 Dresses

47 Ronin

Argo

Battleship

The Boss

Breakin’ All The Rules

Bridesmaids

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All Or Nothing

Bill Durham

Clueless

Cowboys & Aliens

Dead Presidents

Dragonheart

Duplicity

Edge of Tomorrow

Elysium*

The Faculty

Fast Times At Ridgemont High

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Field Of Dreams

Footloose

For The Love Of The Game

Good Will Hunting

Grease

The Guardian

Happy Death Day

The Impossible*

Joy Ride*

Kindergarten Cop

Kung Fu Panda*

Kung Fu Panda 2

Kung Fu Panda 3*

Ma

Madagascar

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Major Payne

The Man With The Iron Fists

Mean Girls (2004)

Mean Girls 2

Mortal Engines

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Oblivion

Office Space

Old School

Pretty In Pink

R.I.P.D.

RV*

Save The Last Dance

Scarface

School Of Rock

Seven

The Shawshank Redemption

She’s All That

The Smurfs

Super 8

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Think Like A Man

Trolls*

Victor Frankenstein

Weird Science

Wet Hot American Summer

What Happens In Vegas

XXX*

XXX: State Of The Union*

Borderline – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

Canton Confidential: The Karen Read Murder Trial – Finale (WBTS)

Carnival Catwalk, Season 1 (AQV Films)*

DREAMZZZ, Season 3 (LEGO)

Aug. 3

Spoiler Alert*

Aug. 6

Las Culturistas Culture Awards 2025 (Bravo)

The Valley, Season 2 – Reunion Part 1, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

Aug. 7

Housekeeping For Beginners*

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Twisted Metal, Season 2 – New Episode, 30 min (Peacock Original)*

Aug. 11

Love After Lockup: Crime Story, Season 5G (WeTV)

Aug. 13

The Valley, Season 2 – Reunion Part 2, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

Aug. 14

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Monkey Man*

The Real Housewives of Miami After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)

Twisted Metal, Season 2 – New Episode, 30 min (Peacock Original)*

Aug. 15

Resident Alien, Season 4 – Finale (USA)

Aug. 16

The Rainmaker, Season 1 – Premiere (USA)

Aug. 17

Armageddon Time*

Aug. 20

Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

Aug. 21

Inside the Worlds of Epic Universe (NBC)

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Revival, Season 1 – Finale (SYFY)

Twisted Metal, Season 2 – New Episode, 30 min (Peacock Original)*

Aug. 22

Days of our Lives, Season 60 – Finale (Peacock Original)*

Night of the Zoopocalypse (Peacock Exclusive)*

Aug. 24

M3GAN*

M3GAN (Unrated)*

Aug. 25

Days of our Lives, Season 61 – Premiere (Peacock Original)*

Love Island USA, Season 7 – Reunion (Peacock Original)*

Pase a La Fama, Season 1 – Finale (Telemundo)

Aug. 28

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – Finale, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Twisted Metal, Season 2 – Finale, 30 min (Peacock Original)*

Aug. 29

The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)