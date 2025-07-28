Nearly 100 Movies and TV Shows Coming to Peacock in August 2025

August is almost here, and Peacock is getting a head start on the new month by giving subscribers a glimpse at the TV shows and movies joining the streaming lineup.
NBCUniversal’s streamer has unveiled the complete list of titles arriving in August 2025, a list that includes Twisted Metal Season 2 new episodes of Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Bring It On, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, and more.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Peacock’s expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $7.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs an additional $6 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in August 2025 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).
Aug. 1
27 Dresses
47 Ronin
Argo
Battleship
The Boss
Breakin’ All The Rules
Bridesmaids
Bring It On
Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All Or Nothing
Bill Durham
Clueless
Cowboys & Aliens
Dead Presidents
Dragonheart
Duplicity
Edge of Tomorrow
Elysium*
The Faculty
Fast Times At Ridgemont High
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Field Of Dreams
Footloose
For The Love Of The Game
Good Will Hunting
Grease
The Guardian
Happy Death Day
The Impossible*
Joy Ride*
Kindergarten Cop
Kung Fu Panda*
Kung Fu Panda 2
Kung Fu Panda 3*
Ma
Madagascar
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Major Payne
The Man With The Iron Fists
Mean Girls (2004)
Mean Girls 2
Mortal Engines
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Oblivion
Office Space
Old School
Pretty In Pink
R.I.P.D.
RV*
Save The Last Dance
Scarface
School Of Rock
Seven
The Shawshank Redemption
She’s All That
The Smurfs
Super 8
Texas Chainsaw 3D
Think Like A Man
Trolls*
Victor Frankenstein
Weird Science
Wet Hot American Summer
What Happens In Vegas
XXX*
XXX: State Of The Union*
Borderline – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
Canton Confidential: The Karen Read Murder Trial – Finale (WBTS)
Carnival Catwalk, Season 1 (AQV Films)*
DREAMZZZ, Season 3 (LEGO)
Aug. 3
Spoiler Alert*
Aug. 6
Las Culturistas Culture Awards 2025 (Bravo)
The Valley, Season 2 – Reunion Part 1, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)
Aug. 7
Housekeeping For Beginners*
Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Twisted Metal, Season 2 – New Episode, 30 min (Peacock Original)*
Aug. 11
Love After Lockup: Crime Story, Season 5G (WeTV)
Aug. 13
The Valley, Season 2 – Reunion Part 2, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)
Aug. 14
Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Monkey Man*
The Real Housewives of Miami After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)
Twisted Metal, Season 2 – New Episode, 30 min (Peacock Original)*
Aug. 15
Resident Alien, Season 4 – Finale (USA)
Aug. 16
The Rainmaker, Season 1 – Premiere (USA)
Aug. 17
Armageddon Time*
Aug. 20
Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
Aug. 21
Inside the Worlds of Epic Universe (NBC)
Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Revival, Season 1 – Finale (SYFY)
Twisted Metal, Season 2 – New Episode, 30 min (Peacock Original)*
Aug. 22
Days of our Lives, Season 60 – Finale (Peacock Original)*
Night of the Zoopocalypse (Peacock Exclusive)*
Aug. 24
M3GAN*
M3GAN (Unrated)*
Aug. 25
Days of our Lives, Season 61 – Premiere (Peacock Original)*
Love Island USA, Season 7 – Reunion (Peacock Original)*
Pase a La Fama, Season 1 – Finale (Telemundo)
Aug. 28
Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – Finale, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Twisted Metal, Season 2 – Finale, 30 min (Peacock Original)*
Aug. 29
The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)