'NCIS' Alum Has Role in Netflix's New No. 1 Show

NCIS viewers who tune in to Netflix's new No. 1 TV show will notice a familiar face amongst its cast. The top show, the new dramedy BEEF, is all about the intense feud between businesswoman Amy Lau (Ali Wong) and handyman Danny Cho (Steven Yeun). One of the key figures in Amy's life is retail mogul Jordan, played by Maria Bello.

Bello is an accomplished actress, with roles in ER, Prisoners, A History of Violence, and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, among many other projects. NCIS viewers will recognize her as Special Agent Jacqueline "Jack" Sloane.

Bello's character is a more recent addition to the NCIS canon, joining the show back in Season 15 before exiting in Season 18. She was a key piece of the cast in those seasons, regularly collaborating with lead character Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon). In BEEF, Bello plays Jordan, a self-important businesswoman with a fragile ego that Amy is desperate to go into business with. Amy frequently has to try and impress Jordan and stroke her ego, leading to Bello's character being less than endearing to the audience.

BEEF houses Bello's first acting role since her 2021 NCIS exit. She seems to know how to pick winners, being as NCIS continues to be a TV ratings juggernaut and BEEF is now at the top of the current U.S. viewership chart. Plus, the latter is also a smash hit with critics, something that even a fan-favorite like NCIS has always struggled with.

The official Netflix synopsis for BEEF reads: "BEEF follows the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers. Danny Cho (Steven Yeun), a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, goes head-to-head with Amy Lau (Ali Wong), a self-made entrepreneur with a picturesque life. The increasing stakes of their feud unravel their lives and relationships in this darkly comedic and deeply moving series."