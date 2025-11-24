Donald Glover Reveals He Suffered Stroke and Underwent Heart Procedure

It turns out the reason that Donald Glover canceled his world tour was due to his personal health struggles. The Atlanta star recently revealed just how serious things got.

While performing over the weekend, he revealed to his fans that things became grim. So much so that he even underwent surgery.

“I had a really bad pain in my head in Louisiana and I did the show anyway. I couldn’t really see well, so when we went to Houston I went to the hospital and the doctor was like, ‘You had a stroke.’ And the first thing I thought was like, ‘Oh, here I am still copying Jamie Foxx.’ That’s really like the second thing. The first thing was like, ‘I’m letting everybody down,’” he said on stage, per clips shared to social media.

As it turns out, that was just the start of his health struggles. “I broke my foot… They found a hole in my heart… so I had this surgery, and then I had to have another surgery,” he added. Despite the scary ordeal, he has a new outlook on life and encouraged the audience to live their lives to the fullest.

“They say everybody has two lives and the second life starts when you realize you have one. You got one life, guys. And I gotta be honest, the life i’ve lived with you guys has been such a blessing… You should be living your life how you want. If we have to do this again, it can only get better,” he said.

Last fall, the rapper and actor Glover first announced plans to postpone the remaining North American dates of his The New World Tour to focus on his physical health. The tour was eventually cancelled altogether as his health worsened.

He has three children with his longtime partner and wife, Michelle White. He also goes by the moniker Childish Gambino.