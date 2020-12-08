'Mr. Iglesias' Stars Cree Cicchino and Fabrizio Guido Tease What to Expect From Season 3 of Netflix Series (Exclusive)

✖

Mr. Iglesias is back as Season 3 of the Netflix series began streaming early Tuesday morning. The sitcom has been well received by fans as it has scored 88% on Rotten Tomatoes. One of the storylines fans are looking forward to in the third season is the relationship between students Marisol Fuentes, who is played by Cree Cicchino, and Mikey Gutierrez, who is played by Fabrizio Guido. PopCulture.com had a chance to speak to Cicchino and Guido, who revealed what fans can expect from Part 3 of Mr. Iglesias.

"We're obviously going to pick up where we left off with Mikey and Marisol's relationship," Guido told PopCulture. "There's a lot of romance in this Season 2, Part 3. You also have [Gabriel Iglesias'] romance and the humor that you would expect from both seasons that you've already seen. There's a lot of laughs and a good time."

The end of the second season saw Mikey and Marisol kiss during their school play, a moment fans were waiting for, as the show teased the relationship since the early stages of the series.

"It's wonderful," Cicchino said when talking about working with Guido. "We didn't really know whether or not it was going to stay as a joke or blossom into something real. I realized I really do spend 90% of my time either looking at [Guido], sitting next to [Guido] or reacting to something Mikey says. We really do spend a lot of time together."

As much as fans love the relationship between Mikey and Marisol, another big reason for the show's success is the main character played by Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, who doubles as an executive producer. Thanks to the experience of Iglesias and fellow castmates Sherri Shepherd, Jacob Vargas and Oscar Nunez, Cicchino and Guido say it's like going to school every day they're at work.

"It's like this weird master class of comedy that none of us expected," Cicchino said. "Most of our scenes are in the classroom looking up at Gabe lecturing us in the scene. I feel like half the time I'm sitting basking in whatever ridiculousness he's doing. Marisol is quite close with Gabe. I'm lucky that I get quite a bit of one-on-one scenes with him, which I really appreciate."

It's very likely Mr. Iglesias will make Netflix's top 10 list once more fans are able to watch the third installment. And while the show has yet to be renewed for Part 4, that can happen if fans do one thing. "Tell your enemies," Guido said indicating to get everyone to watch the show. "I want to get back home. It's a good time."