Mo'Nique's Netflix Special Drops, and Fans Are Weighing In

Two years after Oscar-winner Mo'Nique's legal battle with Netflix began, the Baltimore native's first standup comedy special on the streaming service is finally available. The My Name is Mo'Nique special comes after she initially asked her fans to boycott the streamer for "gender bias and color bias" after she says she was lowballed in a deal offer. Netflix disagreed, saying they simply couldn't resolve on pay and creative direction. Obviously, part of the 2022 settlement was the finished product currently streaming. Unfortunately, reviews are mixed…at best.

Throughout the hour-and-a-half-long special, The Parkers alum delves into her complicated upbringing in the city. She spent three years in special education classes, grew up perceived as overweight, is in her third marriage, had a harsh downfall after her Academy Award win, and her reputation has many scars. The biggest revelation is about her sexuality, where she declares that she kept a secret from a family of homophobic matriarchs that she identifies as a bisexual woman. She considers it a freedom moment for her.

The special remains a hot topic on social media. But not many people are giving it two thumbs up. Mo'Nique has always been honest, like it or not, and brash in her delivery. And some say it's lacking the biggest part of a comedy special: laughter.