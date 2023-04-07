Mo'Nique's Netflix Special Drops, and Fans Are Weighing In
Two years after Oscar-winner Mo'Nique's legal battle with Netflix began, the Baltimore native's first standup comedy special on the streaming service is finally available. The My Name is Mo'Nique special comes after she initially asked her fans to boycott the streamer for "gender bias and color bias" after she says she was lowballed in a deal offer. Netflix disagreed, saying they simply couldn't resolve on pay and creative direction. Obviously, part of the 2022 settlement was the finished product currently streaming. Unfortunately, reviews are mixed…at best.
Throughout the hour-and-a-half-long special, The Parkers alum delves into her complicated upbringing in the city. She spent three years in special education classes, grew up perceived as overweight, is in her third marriage, had a harsh downfall after her Academy Award win, and her reputation has many scars. The biggest revelation is about her sexuality, where she declares that she kept a secret from a family of homophobic matriarchs that she identifies as a bisexual woman. She considers it a freedom moment for her.
The special remains a hot topic on social media. But not many people are giving it two thumbs up. Mo'Nique has always been honest, like it or not, and brash in her delivery. And some say it's lacking the biggest part of a comedy special: laughter.
Round of applause
Monique broke me down into tears 😭 boo hoo crying… I needed this tonight I’ve been struggling these last few days and her story was too empowering #MoniqueNetflix pic.twitter.com/fvaSiXW6cU— 2RawTooReal (@2RawTooReal) April 5, 2023
Some comedy is considered dry, and though many say Mo'Nique didn't evoke laughs, others say she delivered a message that needed to be heard. And she's being applauded for her vulnerability.prevnext
Like a sailor
I’m trying to support this Monique Netflix’s special but it’s hard to hear comedy when out of every 100 words 75 of them are curse words – music and comedy just doesn’t have to be vulgar in order to appeal 🤷🏽♀️ but I’m going to let it play for ratings sake— Tanisha Chanel (@ACoveredChild) April 5, 2023
Mo'Nique definitely doesn't hold back on the vulgarities. And that made it hard to digest for some.prevnext
Couldn't finish
Did anyone get past the first 5 minutes of the My Name is Monique Netflix Special? Wondering if it got better. Starting off about Special Ed was just not it for me.— A girl has no name (@momibee729) April 4, 2023
Some comedy specials start off slow and have a major buildup. But for many watching Mo'Nique's special, they checked out early, and others say it never picked up speed.prevnext
She fought the good fight
So after all that Netflix drama, (encouraging US to boycott)the comedy special ain’t een funny😩🥴 #MoNique #Netflix pic.twitter.com/BWtDDuDT3J— Candiace’s Clap Backs 🗣️💨💨 (@beautifulwon323) April 6, 2023
It's admirable that Mo'Nique laughed her way to court and won, but Netflix subscribers are questioning the verdict. Not many say it was worth the settlement.prevnext
More tears than laughter
I love Monique but this supposed to be funny…. Lol very depressing …. Very pic.twitter.com/SiyId7h3u1— This Ngga Spittin✨🎤 (@Lenathediva_) April 6, 2023
Comedians are known for turning pain into laughter, but many say Mo'Nique's special didn't ignite many chuckles. The subject matter was saddening for some.prevnext
Make the money girl
I watched the first 8 minutes and 45 seconds of Monique’s Netflix special…… and that was all I could do. Glad she got her bag 💰 though— Procrastinating Perfectionist (@Elise_D_A) April 5, 2023
Despite many not finding the special funny, they still champion for Mo'Nique's fight for pay equality. She didn't back down from her beliefs that she was lowballed and got what she wanted in the end.prev