Mo'Nique's Netflix Special Drops, and Fans Are Weighing In

By Brenda Alexander

Two years after Oscar-winner Mo'Nique's legal battle with Netflix began, the Baltimore native's first standup comedy special on the streaming service is finally available. The My Name is Mo'Nique special comes after she initially asked her fans to boycott the streamer for "gender bias and color bias" after she says she was lowballed in a deal offer. Netflix disagreed, saying they simply couldn't resolve on pay and creative direction. Obviously, part of the 2022 settlement was the finished product currently streaming. Unfortunately, reviews are mixed…at best. 

Throughout the hour-and-a-half-long special, The Parkers alum delves into her complicated upbringing in the city. She spent three years in special education classes, grew up perceived as overweight, is in her third marriage, had a harsh downfall after her Academy Award win, and her reputation has many scars. The biggest revelation is about her sexuality, where she declares that she kept a secret from a family of homophobic matriarchs that she identifies as a bisexual woman. She considers it a freedom moment for her.

The special remains a hot topic on social media. But not many people are giving it two thumbs up. Mo'Nique has always been honest, like it or not, and brash in her delivery. And some say it's lacking the biggest part of a comedy special: laughter.

Round of applause

Some comedy is considered dry, and though many say Mo'Nique didn't evoke laughs, others say she delivered a message that needed to be heard. And she's being applauded for her vulnerability.

Like a sailor

Mo'Nique definitely doesn't hold back on the vulgarities. And that made it hard to digest for some.

Couldn't finish

Some comedy specials start off slow and have a major buildup. But for many watching Mo'Nique's special, they checked out early, and others say it never picked up speed.

She fought the good fight

It's admirable that Mo'Nique laughed her way to court and won, but Netflix subscribers are questioning the verdict. Not many say it was worth the settlement.

More tears than laughter

Comedians are known for turning pain into laughter, but many say Mo'Nique's special didn't ignite many chuckles. The subject matter was saddening for some.

Make the money girl

Despite many not finding the special funny, they still champion for Mo'Nique's fight for pay equality. She didn't back down from her beliefs that she was lowballed and got what she wanted in the end.

