'Mission: Impossible' Movies Leaving Netflix Very Soon

Netflix is losing a lot of content in August, and three hit Tom Cruise movies are part of the big monthly exodus. Mission: Impossible, Mission: Impossible II, and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol will all self-destruct from your Netflix queue on Aug. 31. However, fans can still stream all three films, plus Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout, on Paramount+. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.

The next entry in the action franchise is Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which is set to open in theaters on July 14, 2023. In addition to Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby are all back for the new film. Esai Morales plays the villain this time around, and Agent Crater star Hayley Atwell is added as well. Other franchise newcomers for Dead Reckoning Part One include Frederick Schmidt, Sea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, and Cary Elwes.

It is time to pick a side. Watch the official teaser trailer for #MissionImpossible – Dead Reckoning Part One starring @TomCruise. Coming to theatres 2023. pic.twitter.com/fCq1ywYa5i — Mission: Impossible (@MissionFilm) May 23, 2022

Cruise made headlines in late 2020 when he was caught on tape verbally admonishing some Mission: Impossible 7 crew members who broke Covid-19 safety protocols. In the leaked audio, Cruise said to the two crew members, "They're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. ... I'm on the phone with every f—ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers. They are looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf—ers."

He continued, "If I see you do it again, you're f—ing gone. And if anyone on this crew does it, that's it — and you too and you too. And you, don't you ever f—ing do it again. That's it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f—ing homes because our industry is shut down. So I am sorry I am beyond your apologies. I have told you and now I want it and if you do it you're out! We are not shutting this f—ing movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again, you're f—ing gone."

Breaking his silence over the infamous on-set rant, while speaking to Empire Magazine, Cruise made it clear he feels no remorse about the incident. "I said what I said," the actor stated firmly. "There was a lot at stake at that point," Cruise continued, explaining that a "surge" in coronavirus cases in England at the time led him to be very passionate about maintaining a safe set. "But it wasn't my entire crew. I had the crew leave the set, and it was just select people." He went on to share that they were "continuing to film" and that shooting for the seventh Mission: Impossible movie never shut down again. Crusie then joked, "I do Zoom parties and kids' parties also, you know!"