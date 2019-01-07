‘Mindhunter’ Season 2 to Hit Netflix Sooner Than Expected

Fans may be delving back into the early days of the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit sooner than expected, with Mindhunter Season 2 reportedly set to release on Netflix earlier than what was initially believed.

The popular crime drama series, which is set in 1977 and follows FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench as they develop modern serial-killer profiling, has reportedly wrapped filming on its sophomore season, meaning that it could be coming to Netflix within the next few months.

The series began filming for Season 2, which will include eight episodes instead of 10, in late April, with news of the most recent filming milestone being made via an Instagram post by Mindhunter cinematographer Erik Messerschmitt on Friday, Dec. 7.

“I cannot think of a professional experience in my life more significant than #Mindhunter Season 2,” he wrote. “It’s been wonderful to collaborate with 3 incredible directors, a beautiful cast, and the strongest crew of my career.”

Messerschmitt’s post immediately had fans believing that Season 2 was well on its way to being added to the Netflix library, with Reddit user Griffdude13 suggesting “a June launch date.” Meanwhile, user Adrian_FCD seemed to believe that the series would keep in line with Season 1, which debuted on the streaming giant on Oct. 13, 2017, and have another October release date, meaning a two-year wait between the debut season and its sophomore run.

Although no release date for the second season has officially been announced and no teasers or trailers have been released, fans have already been given their fair share of information regarding the upcoming season, which is said to deal with the Atlanta Child Murders.

The murders, taking place between 1979-1981, claimed the lives of 28 African-American children, adolescents, and adults. In 1982, Wayne Williams was convicted of two of the adult murders and sentenced to life in prison, though he is believed to be responsible for at least 23 of the 29 murders.

Based on the 1995 book Mind Hunter: Inside FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit, Season 2 will also continue to explore “the more sad, realistic truth of” serial killers as Ford and Tench continue their interviews with some of the most notorious serial killers in America. The sophomore season is expected to introduce Wayne Williams, Charles Manson, Tex Watson, David Berkowitz and several more murderers.

All ten episodes of Mindhunter‘s first season are available for streaming on Netflix.