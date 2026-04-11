‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Adds Nestor Carbonell to Season 5 Cast

Nestor Carbonell is joining Mayor of Kingstown.

Variety reports that The Morning Show star has been cast in the upcoming fifth and final season of the Paramount+ drama.

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Carbonell will recur as Enrique Molina, “a boss who comes to Kingstown to avenge a relative who has gone missing.” He joins series lead Jeremy Renner and cast members Edie Falco, Laura Benanti, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, David Morse, Necar Zadegan, Nichole Galicia, and Lennie James. Production has begun in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on the final season, which will consist of eight episodes.

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Per the official logline, in Season 5 of Mayor of Kingstown, “In the wake of Tracy’s murder and the vengeance visited upon Callahan by Mike (Renner) and Kyle (Handley), FBI agent Russell Hardy (Morse) arrives in Kingstown searching for the ‘fugitive’ Callahan. A true lawman, Agent Hardy threatens to unearth all of Mike’s sins and secrets, and disrupt Kingstown’s tenuous balance of power.”

Paramount+ announced in January that Mayor of Kingstown had been renewed for Season 5, which would be the final one. News came just days after the Season 4 finale, which dropped on Dec. 28. The series is executive produced by co-creators Taylor Sheridan and Dillon, as well as Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Christoph Schrewe, Wendy Riss, Evan Perazzo, and Keith Cox. Erickson also serves as showrunner.

L-R: Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky and Edie Falco as Nina Hobbs in Mayor of Kingstown season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+

Carbonell can most recently be seen in Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, as well as Apple TV’s hit The Morning Show. He’s been starring in the workplace drama as Yanko Flores since the first season. He won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Vasco Rodrigues in FX’s Shogun. Additional notable credits include Pulse, The Rip, Bandit, Bates Motel, Midnight, Texas, State of Affairs, Lost, The Dark Knight, Cane, and Kim Possible.

Since filming kicked off a month ago, more information on when to expect the final season of Mayor of Kingstown should be revealed in the coming months. As of now, there doesn’t seem to be anything indicating that Carbonell’s work on Mayor of Kingstown will affect The Morning Show, which is also in production for its fifth season. So fans will be getting a double dose of him in the near future.