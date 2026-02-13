‘Mayans M.C.’ Star Joins ‘Bosch’ Prequel

A Mayans M.C. star is joining the Bosch universe.

Deadline reports that JD Pardo has been cast in a recurring role in MGM+’s prequel series Bosch: Start of Watch.

A prequel to Bosch and set in 1991 Los Angeles, Bosch: Start of Watch “follows 26-year-old Harry Bosch (Cameron Monaghan) during his earliest days as a rookie cop. The series will explore a city on the edge, teeming with racial tension, gang violence, and a fractured LAPD. Amid routine calls and growing unrest, Bosch finds himself drawn into a high-profile heist and a web of criminal corruption that will test his loyalty to the badge and shape his future as the detective who lives by the code, ‘Everybody counts, or nobody counts.’”

Bosch: Start of Watch also stars Omari Hardwick and Ariana Guerra. Pardo is set to portray Cory, a brilliant, disciplined, professional thief “whose calm precision was forged in the foster system, where he learned early how to read people, anticipate danger, and stay in control. Raised alongside his younger surrogate brother, Bosch, Cory developed a fierce loyalty to the family he chose. Confident, calculating, and methodical, he acts as provider and protector – every job is a step toward mastering the chaos that shaped him, and earning a way out of Los Angeles.”

Pardo is best known for his role as Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes on FX’s crime drama Mayans M.C. from 2018 to 2023. He can most recently be seen in Prime Video’s The Terminal List as Tony Layun. Additional credits include Untamed, High Potential, Road House, Hypnotic, The Contractor, F9: The Fast Saga, East Los High, The Messengers, and Revolution.

It was announced in October that a Bosch sequel was in the works with Monaghan and Hardwick. “We are thrilled to expand the Bosch universe with this compelling origin story that showcases how one of television’s most beloved detectives became the man we know today,” said Michael Wright, head of MGM+, in a statement. “With Cameron Monaghan and Omari Hardwick bringing these complex characters to life, and the creative vision of Michael Connelly and our talented executive producers, Bosch: Start of Watch promises to deliver the gritty, authentic storytelling that honors the franchise’s legacy while opening an exciting new chapter.”

Co-created and executive produced by Bosch: Legacy co-developer/EP Tom Bernardo and Legacy co-EP Brian Anthony, Bosch: Start of Watch is produced by Fabel Entertainment. Bernardo also serves as the showrunner. Bosch author Michael Connelly, Henrik Bastin, Jamie Boscardin Martin, and Jasmine Russ also serve as executive producers. Theresa Snider co-executive produces for Hieronymus Pictures. Seth Yanklewitz is the casting director.