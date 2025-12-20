‘Mayans M.C.’ Star Hospitalized, Seriously Injured in Crash

A Mayans M.C. star has been hospitalized after a serious crash.

Frankie Loyal, known for his role as Hank “El Tranq” Loza on the FX crime drama, took to Instagram to reveal that he had gotten into an accident late Wednesday night.

“Broke two ribs, punctured a lung that refused to stop bleeding and broke my right ankle,” the actor wrote alongside a photo of him in a hospital bed. “The best Christmas/Birthday gift was from all the good people who came to my rescue. Special thanks to my brother who never left my side… Life is good. And no, I’m not giving up riding or my Harley’s.”

Loyal didn’t get into any details surrounding what happened, but it sounds like he did crash on his Harley. He frequently posts photos of himself and his motorcycle, and despite the crash, he’s not giving it up so easily. The crash comes just days before Loyal’s birthday on Tuesday, and he’s continuing to recover.

Meanwhile, a handful of Loyal’s Mayans M.C. co-stars shared their support and well wishes in the comments, including JD Pardo, who wrote, “What the hell, Frankie!! Praying for a speedy recovery!” Michael Irby commented, “Damn brother. No bueno. Sending positive and healing vibrations your way,” with a handful of positive emojis. Emilio Rivera, meanwhile, paid his former co-star a visit in the hospital.

“My brother @frankieloyal wanted to say Thank You for all the well wishes,calls and messages,” he captioned a photo of him posing next to Loyal in his hospital room. “He on the mend back In the Wind in a couple of months .Stay Safe out there #frankieloyal #healing #prayer.”

Frankie Loyal recurred as Hank in the first three seasons of Mayans M.C. before being upped to series regular for the final two seasons. He was a kind-hearted former bare-knuckle brawler and El Pacificador (Sgt-at-Arms of the Mayans M.C., Santo Padre Charter. He can most recently be seen in the crime thriller Die Like a Man. Additional credits include Better Things, A Stand Up Guy, All Ages Night, Remembering Phil, and The Deep End, among others.

Despite the crash, Loyal seems to be doing as well as can be expected, and while he won’t be giving up riding or his Harley, it wouldn’t be surprising if he were to take a break from his bike for a bit after fully recovering. One can only hope he won’t have to spend his birthday or the holidays in the hospital.